Sina Rambo Baba Sina Rambo feat Olamide

New Video Sina Rambo - 'Baba Sina Rambo' feat. Olamide

Watch the visuals to ' Baba Sina Rambo' by Sina Rambo and Olamide.

  • Published:
Sina Rambo has released the video to his hit single, 'Baba Sina Rambo', which features Olamide.

The HKN Music artiste who recently stated that he now runs his own indie platform called Naija Boy Yankee Swag had released the single in April this year and has followed it up with the colourful visuals for the wave making song.

Baba Sina Rambo is an eulogy to his father who is renowned for his dancing skills, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The video which was directed by Clarence Peters, captures footages of the dancing senator in the executive chambers and features cameo from Phyno.

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

