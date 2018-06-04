Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido no longer holds any shares in HKN, says Sina Rambo

Sina Rambo Davido no longer holds any shares in HKN, says artist

The place of Davido with HKN Gang has come to light in a recent interview by a member of the label, Sina Rambo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sina Rambo says Davido no longer holds any shares in HKN Music, a label he helped build.

Speaking in a recent interview with Raro Lae, says the leader of the 30 Billion gang and DMW boss no longer has any stakes in HKN Music.

''HKN is owned by Chairman HKN right now, I mean HKN is family, Davido was part of the family but he always wanted to start his own personal label and develop talents from root.

Davido is like any big artiste who is going to have many ventures but as far as HKN is concerned, he just doesn't have any shares anymore, but it's family.''

play Davido and Sina Rambo captured together at home in the United States (Instagram/SinaRambo)

 

It will be recalled that upon their return to the country in 2010, the trio had kick started the HKN Gang alongside another member of the family, Adewale Adeleke aka Chairman HKN.

Davido is now focused on his DMW family that recently added rapper, Sauce Kid aka Sinzu to its stable joining the likes of Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, Fresh and Idowest.

Sina Rambo speaks on his own label and single

 

Sina Rambo who confirms that he is still under HKN, however now also runs his own indie imprint, Naija Boy Yankee Swag (NBYS), and already signed his first artiste, K-Slim.

''I just believe when God says its your time, its your time, for years I have been supporting my cousin... but as far as standing alone and pushing my project was the dream... and I feel like this is the best time for me.''

On his latest single, Baba Sina Rambo which features Olamide, the singer says, ''the record is not just about my dad, (Senator Ademola Adeleke) but my family legacy... I was actually in the States and Olamide recorded the song and he sent it to me, he said Yo, I want you to listen to this, you just might like it, and I liked it''.

He then noted that the video has already been shot by Clarence Peters and will be released any time soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian dance...bullet
2 Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen tobullet
3 Wizkid Star Boy reunites with Skales at One Africa Music Festbullet

Related Articles

Music Sina Rambo ft Olamide - "Baba Sina Rambo"
Davido 'I made N500M from '30 Billion Concert' in Lagos,' singer declares
Davido How OBO won 2017 with Wizkid, Mo'Hits at 30 Billion concert
Sauce Kid Rapper grants his 1st post prison interview
Wizkid Starboy makes history in a N992K Palm Angels tracksuit
Dunes Center Davido, Chioma's mall experience (Assurance)
Music Industry If Davido and Wizkid were to retire now,which artiste(s) is capable of taking over from them?
IK Osakioduwa Media personality says he has never collected money to play a song on radio
Davido Pop star may just have announced the signing of Sauce Kid to his label
Davido 10 essential tracks by O.B.O you should listen to

Music

Mariam Makeba
Miriam Makeba Late singer's grandchildren win rights to her music
One Africa Music Fest London African stars deliver great performances at concert
Tekno signs deal with Universal Music Group, Island Records
Tekno Singer signs deal with Universal Music Group, Island Records
New Video Adekunle Gold - 'Fame'