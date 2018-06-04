news

Sina Rambo says Davido no longer holds any shares in HKN Music, a label he helped build.

Speaking in a recent interview with Raro Lae, says the leader of the 30 Billion gang and DMW boss no longer has any stakes in HKN Music.

''HKN is owned by Chairman HKN right now, I mean HKN is family, Davido was part of the family but he always wanted to start his own personal label and develop talents from root.

Davido is like any big artiste who is going to have many ventures but as far as HKN is concerned, he just doesn't have any shares anymore, but it's family.''

It will be recalled that upon their return to the country in 2010, the trio had kick started the HKN Gang alongside another member of the family, Adewale Adeleke aka Chairman HKN.

Davido is now focused on his DMW family that recently added rapper, Sauce Kid aka Sinzu to its stable joining the likes of Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, Fresh and Idowest.

Sina Rambo speaks on his own label and single

Sina Rambo who confirms that he is still under HKN, however now also runs his own indie imprint, Naija Boy Yankee Swag (NBYS), and already signed his first artiste, K-Slim.

''I just believe when God says its your time, its your time, for years I have been supporting my cousin... but as far as standing alone and pushing my project was the dream... and I feel like this is the best time for me.''

On his latest single, Baba Sina Rambo which features Olamide, the singer says, ''the record is not just about my dad, (Senator Ademola Adeleke) but my family legacy... I was actually in the States and Olamide recorded the song and he sent it to me, he said Yo, I want you to listen to this, you just might like it, and I liked it''.

He then noted that the video has already been shot by Clarence Peters and will be released any time soon.