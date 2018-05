news

Rudeboy, Paul Okoye has shared the visuals to his new single, 'IFAi'.

Released last month, IFAi is Rudeboy's latest offering and third official single for 2018.

Directed by T.Gee & King Rudy, the video captures scenes from Rudeboy playing the grand piano in a theatre as he expresses love to his girl, who is the only patron in the cinema hall.