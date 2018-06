24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Phyno has released his new single, 'Nwa' featuring Nigerian-American rapper, Wale.

The rapper who had previously scored an international collaboration with Jamaican dancehall act, Kranium on 'One Chance', returns with another in form of MMG rapper, Wale .

'Nwa' is a mid tempo tune that has Phyno singing delightfully, with Wale delivering sweet sixteens.

The song is produced by IamBeat.