P. Diddy is in love with Falz's "This is Nigeria"

Falz P. Diddy is in love with singer's "This is Nigeria"

Diddy re-shared a clip of the video from Falz's page, via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

  Published:
Falz releases new song - This is Nigeria play

Falz is popular for "Jenifa's Diary" and "Couple of Days"

You may have been mind-blown by Falz The Bahd Guy's version of Donald Glover's viral video, "This is America", "This is Nigeria", as we are.

But the fact that it caught the attention of rap mogul, P.Diddy, is even more mind-blowing!

ALSO READ: Rapper brilliantly flips 'Donald Glover's viral video into 'This is Nigeria'

Going by his caption, he was super impressed and for many reasons too. See his post below:

 

Since the release of the clip two days ago, it became one of the most trending topics on Twitter, garnering over 30, 000 views in less than an hour.

The video currently has over 600, 000 views and counting.

Watch the full clip below:

Falz brilliantly flips 'Donald Glover's viral video into 'This is Nigeria'

Rapper, Falz has jumped on Donald Glover's 'This is America', and calls his 'This is Nigeria'.

play (Instagram/Falz )

 

The music video which was released on Friday, May 25, 2018 sees Falz in an underground parking garage rapping about societal ills.

 

Other similarities to Donald Glover's video include him rapping shirtless and having kids dance behind him with violence in the background. The girls behind him represent the Chibok/Dapchi girls.

The song/video comes a few days before Democracy Day on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Throughout his career Falz has been vocal about the problems facing Nigeria.

Beyond music, he has made statements denouncing the glorification of Internet fraud in Nigerian music. 

ALSO READ: Falz to make Hollywood debut in new TV series Church

His third studio album, titled 27 is filled with conscious and thought provoking lyrics.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
