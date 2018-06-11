Pulse.ng logo
Olamide Phyno Road 2 Russia Dem Go Hear Am

World Cup 2018 Olamide x Phyno - Road 2 Russia (Dem Go Hear Am)

Listen to Olamide and Phyno combine yet again to cheer the Eagles to victory at the World cup in Russia with 'Dem Go Hear Am'.

  • Published:
play Olamide and Phyno releases official Super Eagles World cup anthem, 'Dem Go Hear Am' (iTunes)
Olamide and Phyno team up to deliver a banging tune, 'Dem Go Hear Am', dedicated to the Super Eagles who are on their way to the World Cup in Russia.

The indigenous duo of Olamide and Phyno have released a new single titled, Dem Go Hear Am, which is the official Super Eagles theme song for the World Cup in Russia as recognised by the country's football federation, NFF.

A campaign tagged 'Together We Rise' selected the two heavyweights who have built a chemistry working together on this song ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018, which starts on Thursday, June 14.

LISTEN HERE

