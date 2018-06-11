Pulse.ng logo
Go
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles have the youngest team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles have the youngest team average at tournament

The Super Eagles have the least average age of all the teams competing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Francis Uzoho play Francis Uzoho is the youngest player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (ElDesmarque)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have the youngest average age of all the 32 teams going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles were ranked as the youngest team during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. 

However, following the release of the 23-man final list for all the teams that will be participating at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria’s team is ranked as the youngest.

Gernot Rohr’s  23-man squad have an average age of 25 years 337 days which is lower than any other team at the tournament.

Prospects.

Nigeria’s team comes first ahead of English and French squad which have a joint average age of 26-years-old.

Youngsters in the Nigerian team include Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, 22, Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi 21, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, 21 and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, 19.

Nike made Super Eagles World Cup kits out of plastic bottles play The Super Eagles officially the youngest team going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter/NFF)

Francis Uzoho youngest goalkeeper at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is the youngest goalkeeper going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Uzoho who was born on the October, 28th 1992 will be 19 years 229 days at the start of the World Cup in Russia.

The Deportivo La Coruna shot-stopper has been favoured ahead of more experienced goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi during the preparatory friendly game for the competition.

19-years-old and representing

If selected in goal against Croatia on Saturday, June 16, Uzoho will be Nigeria’s youngest goalkeeper to play at a FIFA World Cup tournament.

