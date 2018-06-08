Super Eagles players get N1B for 2018 FIFA World Cup bonuses

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been paid N1b ($2.8m) for their 2018 FIFA World Cup bonuses.

After agreeing on the pay structure and the share from of the 2018 World Cup participation money from FIFA with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) back in November 2017, the team has received N1b.

From a meeting , it was agreed that the Super Eagles will get 30% of the $8m the NFF are getting from FIFA for Nigeria’s qualification of the World Cup.

The bonuses were paid two weeks before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to avoid the past incidence of rows and fallouts over unpaid bonuses and allowances .

Lessons from the past

At the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the Super Eagles of Nigeria boycotted training in protest over unpaid bonuses just before their round-of-16 game against France.

"We said we were going to pay them before they go to the World Cup and that is what we have done," NFF boss Amaju Pinnick told Kwese Sports.

"This is very important to us to fulfil our part of the agreement we signed with the players, and also provide them with all needed comforts to ensure that there is no distraction as they go to represent our country at the World Cup."

The payments include N3.6m ($10,000) per player per game from qualifiers.

NFF have received an advance payment of $2m from FIFA and got another $800,000 from sponsorship with which they settled the Super Eagles bonuses for 2018 FIFA World Cup.

NB: $1=N362