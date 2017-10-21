Music :  Adekunle Gold - 'Money'

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Urban Highlife singer Adekunle Gold releases his latest single ‘Money’; a masterpiece off his highly anticipated album "About 30" recorded live with the 79th Element.

Produced by Pheelz, 'Money' is an urban highlife song that speaks volumes about the realities of being without money.

Money’ was inspired by one of Adekunle’s trips to Dubai where he realized he couldn’t afford all the good things life has to offer. This song was penned down as an outlet to voice out what affects him financially.

In the first verse, Adekunle sings “Father plant money for my backyard, plenty money for my house O; no recession for where you dey” an artistically composed message that opens up the singer’s prayers to God.

He sings “Debit mi po, family mi po; have mercy on me, give me good life with a lasting peace of mind” a prayer to God to help him with his financial situation.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

