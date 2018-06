24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Korede Bello teams up with Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall star, Gyptian, producer Young D and DJ Tunez on new single titled, 'Stamina.'

The Mavins Record act continues his strong start to 2018 with this international remix that was premiered on DJ Ebro 's Beat 1 show.

Stamina is a mellow tune that praises the beauty and strength of every woman around the world.

The song was produced by Young D.