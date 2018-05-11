Home > Entertainment > Music >

DJ Ebro discovers what Legbegbe means

DJ Ebro American on air personality discovers what 'Legbegbe' means

Mr Real's Legbegbe has caught the attention of DJ Ebro, who claims to have found out what it means.

Mr Real's, Legbegbe is one of the biggest songs that have come out of the country in recent months and American radio presenter, DJ Ebro has caught the bug.

Arguably one of the songs that influenced the trending Shaku Shaku sound, Legbegbe became the monster record that announced Mr Real to the Nigerian public and made him a household name.

But the success of his record is apparently not limited to Nigeria alone as even internationally, many are beginning to take notice of the song.

In a tweet posted by popular OAP, DJ Ebro, on Thursday, 11th May, he admitted to just finding out what 'Legbege' really meant and the story behind it.

The inspiration of the song is one that has developed several conspiracy theories, especially as it relates to Seun Egbegbe, even though the artist in a recent visit to the Pulse office continues to deny any link to his person.

Artists like Wizkid, Davido, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage have continued to fly the country's flag across our shores and this is another acknowledgement of how Nigerian music has progressed and easily crosses over to international ears.

