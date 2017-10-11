Johnny Drille offers renewed hope for Alternative Music

Johnny Drille continued his impressive run of good music with the release of a video to his 'Romeo & Juliet' jam.

The singer appears to be the more busy artiste when compared to other new acts, DNA Twins and Poe signed by Mavin Records supremo, Don Jazzy earlier in the year 2017.

Drille has seamlessly settled into the position of being one of the prominent torch bearer in the promotion of Alternative music. He is considered as one who carries the hope of more future success for the genre.

His drive and unique show of talent has endeared him to all types of audience. He seemed at first a risky signing for Mavin Records but his performance so far has established that he was a good investment.

His success is likely to encourage other top music label to try their hands on some Alternative artistes who majorly deal in rock and soul. Johnny Drille's unique vocals has also proved to be the matching piece for collaborators who end up coming out with a better sound.

ALSO READ: Mavin boss speaks on taking a risk with Johnny Drille

The future looks bright for this amazing musician whose singing competence appears to be as good as his production skills as seen in his handling of Cill's 'Baby girl' track.

Drille, alongside the likes of Ric Hassani , Lady Donli make up a fantastic trio of Alternative musicians breaking new grounds for the genre. They are proving critics who have condemned the hopes of success of their type of music wrong as it seems to be gaining more positive attention.

It is now looking like a much wider race due to the emergence of some new acts who have shown as much competence as their predecessors.

There is a better optimism for the upcoming year based on the remarkable achievement already recorded in 2017. Alternative artistes now have live hangout sessions and the presence at these events is far from meagre.