Home > Entertainment > Music >

Johnny Drille offers renewed hope for Alternative Music

Johnny Drille Singer's enduring success at Mavin Records offers renewed hope for Alternative Music

The future looks bright for this amazing musician whose singing competence appears to be as good as his production skills.

  • Published:
Multi-talented musician Johnny Drille has added a top notch production ability to his résumé. play

Multi-talented musician Johnny Drille has added a top notch production ability to his résumé.

(Naija Good Music)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Johnny Drille continued his impressive run of good music with the release of a video to his 'Romeo & Juliet' jam.

The singer appears to be the more busy artiste when compared to other new acts, DNA Twins and Poe signed by Mavin Records supremo, Don Jazzy earlier in the year 2017.

Johnny Drille - Romeo & Juliet. play

Johnny Drille - Romeo & Juliet.

(Johnny Drille / Instagram)

 

Drille has seamlessly settled into the position of being one of the prominent torch bearer in the promotion of Alternative music. He is considered as one who carries the hope of more future success for the genre.

His drive and unique show of talent has endeared him to all types of audience. He seemed at first a risky signing for Mavin Records but his performance so far has established that he was a good investment.

His success is likely to encourage other top music label to try their hands on some Alternative artistes who majorly deal in rock and soul. Johnny Drille's unique vocals has also proved to be the matching piece for collaborators who end up coming out with a better sound.

Johnny Driile in his Romeo & Juliet video. play

Johnny Driile in his Romeo & Juliet video.

(YouTube)

ALSO READ: Mavin boss speaks on taking a risk with Johnny Drille

The future looks bright for this amazing musician whose singing competence appears to be as good as his production skills as seen in his handling of Cill's 'Baby girl' track.

Drille, alongside the likes of Ric Hassani, Lady Donli make up a fantastic trio of Alternative musicians breaking new grounds for the genre. They are proving critics who have condemned the hopes of success of their type of music wrong as it seems to be gaining more positive attention.

It is now looking like a much wider race due to the emergence of some new acts who have shown as much competence as their predecessors.

Ric Hassani performs to a live audience at the hangout session of his "The African Gentleman" album. play

Ric Hassani performs to a live audience at the hangout session of his "The African Gentleman" album.

(Pulse)

 

There is a better optimism for the upcoming year based on the remarkable achievement already recorded in 2017. Alternative artistes now have live hangout sessions and the presence at these events is far from meagre.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. An Alternatve Music enthusiast who believes the genre has a potential to hold a strong position in African entertainment. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 DJ Olu Special Ed blames 'older crowd' for death of Davido's DJbullet
2 DJ Olu Everything you need to know about Davido's late DJbullet
3 DJ Olu One of Davido’s disc jockeys, son of Dapo Abiodun is deadbullet

Related Articles

Rocktoberfest Rock music event to showcase more exciting bands at 2017 edition
Music Johnny Drille - 'Romeo and Juliet'
Mavin Records Is Don Jazzy's label suffering a slump in 2017?
Cill Meet the Alternative artiste bringing more steam to the genre
New Music Cill - 'Baby girl'
Alternative Music in Nigeria Rock music might only do as good as becoming a flash in the pan
Ric Hassani You will find no better rhythm in singer’s "The African Gentleman" album
Alternative Music in Nigeria Disregarding the rock genre is a society in denial

Music

Video Yemi Alade – 'Nakupenda' ft Nyashinski
Eminem.
Eminem Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap video
Video Illbliss - 'Fireworks'
Video Johnny Drille - 'Romeo & Juliet'