Burna Boy signs deal with Universal Music Company

Burna Boy Singer signs deal with Universal Music Company

Universal Music Publishing Group, a part of the international platform, Universal Music Group have announced a deal with Burna Boy.

play Burna Boy has signed a deal with Universal Group (BukiHq)
Burna Boy has been unveiled as the latest signing with international label, Universal Music Group.

In a post on their Instagram page on Tuesday morning, June 19, the publishing arm of the music company shared, ''New Deal Alert... Proud to welcome Burnaboy to the family''.

Burna Boy is the latest Nigerian artiste who has put pen to an international deal coming after recent success that he has enjoyed since the release of his latest album, Outside, earlier in the year.

play Burna Boy in celebration mode after signing his new deal (BukiHq)

The Burna Boy deal comes off the back of recent Universal Music signing of Tekno to Universal Music Group Africa and a licensing deal with Mr Eazi.

The terms of this new deal has however not specified by the label.

Burna Boy's career enjoying a rebirth

There is no doubt that Burna Boy's music is finally getting the right attention that it deserves.

The singer who has endured a troubled career has seen fortunes turn in his favour of late with the surge in his streaming numbers following the release of Kanye West's latest album Ye and successful shows with his ongoing Life On The Outside Tour.

The latest announcement is a sign that the singer may finally have his focus properly aligned and is steering his music in the right direction.

