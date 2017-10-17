Home > Entertainment > Music >

Album Review :  BOJ shows that "Magic" can be so simple, but effective

BOJ curates a record that is simple in its delivery, but stylistic enough to be effective.

Album -Magic
Artist - BOJ
Record Label - HF Music (2017)
Duration - 68 minutes

From his days in DRB Lasgidi, BOJ has always displayed a special skillset. He is the king of the mellow melody, with a distinct vocal and delivery that stood him out, and earned him recognition and respect. BOJ was different. He represented a cool alternative to the pop loop on radio, and people naturally gravitate to ‘different’.

In 2013, BOJ released a mixtape, “#BOTM (Boj on the Microphone)” which saw some success. He has recorded with Davido, Reminisce, Show Dem Camp and Olamide. Although with a handful of solo singles and no official album, he received a Headies nomination.

2017 met BOJ with a deal at HF Music. The record label had earlier offered a contract to singer Zeez, who found new ways to disrespect the deal. And after a messy court case, a settlement was reached. With BOJ, it gave them a fresh sense of start, and they have never looked back.

Magic” arrives on the back of this deal. He has crafted a cool and vibey album which feels cohesive without slipping into saminess.

His music never takes a wrong turn. ‘Gbe soke’ has a glorious swagger about it that is both engaging and ambient, while the romantic narrative of ‘Balance’ and ‘Antidote’ contain welcome echoes of all that is good in new age Pan-African music, a movement that has gathered steam with global fusion of our sounds.

The engaging ‘Cooperate’, on which Falz serves a solid verse is accompanied by heavy kicks and claps perfect for a night out. Much of the time he is singing about love and primal desires, but he puts himself on the line with earnest declarations. “I met a girl on Wednesday, blow my mind I dey tell you say, make you give me one chance…I cannot wait til tomorrow,” BOJ gists on ‘Wednesday, a straight-up love fest with Seyi Shay.

The only gripes are minor. “Magic” is a track or two too long due to his singular artistry. And the album’s purest experimental rush, ‘Beautiful’ ft Lady Jay, is such a stylistic victory that it’s hard not to wish he’d try something similar again. Then again, nothing about this beautiful album suggests BOJ would want to revisit a record.

Listen to "Magic" on Soundcloud.

Rating: 3.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull
2-Boring
2.5-Average
3-Worth Checking Out
3.5-Hot
4-Smoking Hot
4.5-Amazing
5-Perfection

