10 new songs you need to listen to

news

If music be the food of love, play on, they say and with this command, we present 10 new songs that will fill your listening appetite all week long.

In typical fashion, the Pulse team has carefully listened to and selected songs that are rare gems across different genres.

Here are 10 new songs and 2 music projects that will spark life unto your playlist this week.

1. Lady Donli - 'Games' Feat. GJtheCaesar

Lady Donli is one of those names whose career over the past year has been on a vertical rise.

From performing at top end of the year concerts to hosting her own gig, Catch A Vibe in January and working with Mr Eazi on his upcoming project, Lady Donli is the real deal.

Following the release of Letters To K earlier in the year, Donli returns with new single, Games which features another young talent, GJtheCaesar.

Games is produced by Nosa Apollo and mixed and mastered by Tay Iwar.

LISTEN HERE

2. Jay Moore - 'Gyal Say'

Jay Moore is a Dancehall/ Afrobeats artist who has worked with acts like R2bees, L.A.X and Shizzi.

The singer premieres his first official single of the year titled "Gyal Say" produced by Phantom.

LISTEN HERE

3. Blaqbonez - 'Icon'

Rapper Blaqbonez is one of the busiest underground rapper on the scene.

Over the years, Blaq has maintained a consistent profile and caught the attention of industry heavyweights like Vector and MI Abaga .

Now he is out with the visuals for his new single, Icon, which puts a spin to the original version by Jaden Smith in the build up to his official single, Play scheduled for release soon.

Blaqbonez goes in hard as he lists out everything he is aiming to achieve on his path to being called an Icon living.

WATCH HERE

4. Zade - 'Caller Tune'

Zade has released his new single 'Caller Tune'.

The singer and rapper wants to make that one song good enough to be your caller tune.

His delivery is quite relaxed and smooth and the production on this is not sounding bad at all.

LISTEN HERE

5. Chase - 'Pow' feat. Jinmi Abduls, Yung Ziggy, Foresythe & Sir Tami



Chase Music is a music group that houses independent talents like Jinmi Abduls and Foresythe.

The talented duo who recently put out their individual projects team up with Sir Tami and Yung Ziggy as they chase dreams together on the new single, Pow.

Pow is a delightful tune that sees the blend of various styles merged into one beautiful sound.

LISTEN HERE

WATCH POW VIDEO HERE

6. James Francis - 'Free To Be Me'

Fresh from singing with the Kingdom Choir at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding , singer, James Francis releases the visuals for his new single ‘Free to be Me’.

'Free to be Me' is the second single from singer-songwriter and it is produced by Chris Morris.

Recorded in London, the song fuses funk, soul, jazz and hip hop with a message of being comfortable in your own skin based on his personal experiences.

WATCH HERE

7. Astro - 'Let Me In'

Budding rapper Astro releases his new single, 'Let Me In'.

The lyrics of the song reacts to the under appreciation of the hip-hop genre in the country as he rhymes, ''Why they acting deaf, when you can clearly hear me knocking''.

LISTEN HERE

8. Yinka Oshodi - 'Options' Feat. Remy Baggins

Talented singer, Yinka Oshodi has released her new single, 'Options'.

Following the successful release of her first official single "For You" in January, Yinka Oshodi teams up with singer and producer, Remy Baggins to deliver this soulful tune that has a message of appreciation for couples.

Options is the first single off her forthcoming project titled "Spectrum" scheduled to drop in July.

LISTEN HERE

9. Mannie - 'Salamatu' Feat Atela

Ace broadcaster, Mannie features budding singer, Atela on this Afrocentric vibe titled, ''Salamatu''.

Mannie is a radio presenter, artist, singer, compere and actor and Salamatu tells an imaginary love story of a simple girl from the north who is the subject of attention from two soldiers.

LISTEN HERE

10. De Menace - 'Automatic'

Dennis, who goes by the stage name, De Menace has released his new single, 'Automatic'.

Automatic has a good bounce to it that gives it a unique sound.

LISTEN HERE

2 Projects you need to listen to

Timzil - 'Wifi And a Dream'

Timzil premieres his first body of work “WiFi And A Dream”.

The 5 track EP is themed around his dreams and the access to achieving it provided by the Internet.

Wife And a Dream with the production genius of Mikkyme is filled with very relatable lyrics and melodies that celebrates love, celebration and content.

LISTEN HERE

The Wise Men - 'Special Delivery' Mixtape

The Wisemen crew is a musical group of creative individuals whose aim is to create and revolutionize the sound spectrum of their generation and entertainment in general.

The Special Delivery mix-tape is a 5 Track project created to culminate experiences from the past and the future which all comes together to make for a great listening experience.

Outside wasting the first track as an intro which was quite unnecessary for a project that is just 5 tracks, Special Delivery makes for a good listen as the sound is bold, fresh and vibrant with Easy, a personal favourite.