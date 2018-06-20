Vector says Nigerians dont support hip-hop

news

Vector has spoken about his plan to release a new album before the end of the year, hip-hop in Nigeria and his past and present relationship.

In an interview with Beat Fm, the rapper hinted that he was in a relationship that is three years strong and when pushed further to mention the name of the lady, he said, ''She is a physiotherapist''.

Vector also spoke on his upcoming album, which is entitled T.E.S.L.I.M. ''Let's make hip-hop fun again and let's get back to making music the way it should be. Teslim is the album, it means The Energy Still Lives In Me and that is also the name of my Dad'', he says.

He also admitted to having had a relationship with singer, Seyi Shay ,''Yeah, we had moments, we had moments''... stating that it was a bit awkward working with her on the set of the upcoming movie, "Lara and the Beat."

Also during the interview, the rapper was asked how he felt not being part of the lineup of artistes that performed at the J Cole concert in Lagos, he says,

''I am not annoyed about that... It wouldn't be a new thing with Jay Z coming in, Ja Rule coming in, 50 Cent coming in and at a point, it is just all about whoever is connected that is making things happen.

It happens all over the world, but here, it is very direct in your face. I didn't take that personal in anyway cause I have kind of like gotten used to it over time''.

Questioned if he thinks Nigerians support rap and his thoughts on rappers turning into singers, Vector replied, ''The truth about this is everybody does what they have to do to get by. It is also true that Hip-Hop here is being criticized[so] a lot because people tend not to want to put their mind into that type of music...

They have not really supported Hip-hop, especially because a lot of people are like, why is he sounding American? And I am like, yeah, but is he making sense?

It's been a long battle... I think it can be better in Nigeria, they can stop criticising and just start to play Hip-Hop music for what it truly is. As rappers, we don't want the biggest numbers, we just want the numbers that appeal to us''.