Lady Donli thrills fans at debut ‘Catch A Vibe’ Concert

Lady Donli Singer thrills fans at debut 'Catch A Vibe' Concert in Lagos

Donli, who is regarded as one of the fastest rising Nigerian musicians from a new artistic movement, held her concert at the Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, Lagos.

Catch a Vibe with Lady Donli Concert

Catch a Vibe with Lady Donli Concert

It’s the first month of the year, but Lady Donli is’t letting that stop her, as the singer has delivered her debut headline concert, ‘Catch A Vibe’.

Tomi Thomas and Lady Donli perfroming at Catch a Vibe with Lady Donli Concert

 

Donli, who is regarded as one of the fastest rising Nigerian musicians from a new artistic movement, held her concert at the Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, Lagos.

Aylo performing at Catch a Vibe with Lady Donli Concert

 

Donli, who released an EP, “Letters To Her” in December 2017, kicked off the year at the concert hosted by Chuey Chu, and backed by a string of performances from her colleagues and friends.

Lady Donli and Yinka Bernie performing at Catch a Vibe with Lady Donli

 

There were sets by Shakez, AYLO, JazzZ Attah, Fasina, Yinka Bernie, Knote & Caveman, and Tomi Thomas.

Lady Donli performing at her her first show in Lagos , Catch a Vibe with Lady Donli

 

Donli would later take to the stage, performing a set containing some of her most buzzing singles and more. They include ‘Ice Cream’, ‘Kashe ni’, ‘Poison’ and more. Check out photos from the event in the gallery below.

