news

It’s the first month of the year, but Lady Donli is’t letting that stop her, as the singer has delivered her debut headline concert, ‘Catch A Vibe’.

Donli, who is regarded as one of the fastest rising Nigerian musicians from a new artistic movement, held her concert at the Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, Lagos.

Donli, who released an EP, “Letters To Her” in December 2017, kicked off the year at the concert hosted by Chuey Chu, and backed by a string of performances from her colleagues and friends.

There were sets by Shakez, AYLO, JazzZ Attah, Fasina, Yinka Bernie, Knote & Caveman, and Tomi Thomas.

Donli would later take to the stage, performing a set containing some of her most buzzing singles and more. They include ‘Ice Cream’, ‘Kashe ni’, ‘Poison’ and more. Check out photos from the event in the gallery below.