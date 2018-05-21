Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Official pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose celebrity and fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski to capture their first moments as a married couple.

  Published:
The official wedding day pictures were shot by Alex, the same photographer who shot their engagement pictures

(Alexi Lubomirski)
Their official pictures from the royal wedding are here!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exciting, trendy wedding may have come and gone on May 19 2018, but the frenzy is dead just yet - and with Kensington Palace releasing the first official royal pictures from the ceremony in Windsor, it is hard to imagine the buzz created by their lavish ceremony dying just yet.

 
The first ever Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose celebrity and fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski to capture their first moments as a married couple.

According to a Kensington Palace spokesman: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday.

"They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.

play Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the page boys and little maids. (Alexi Lubomirski)


"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today.

Alexi Lubomirski, who is also a royal, took the pictures at Windsor Castle after the couple completed a carriage procession through the town.

He is the same photographer who took their official engagement pictures in December 2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release their amazing official engagement photos. play Alexi Lumobirski also took the royal couple's engagement photos in late 2017. (Instagram / Alexi Lumobirski)


The engagement pictures were shot at the gardens of Frogmore House, where the couple held their evening wedding reception for 200 close friends and family after their church ceremony at St George's cathedral in Windsor Castle.

Check out gallery below to see fantastic photos from that sensational nuptials!

Image
  • Royal Wedding - Meghan Markle arrives
    Meghan Markle arrives.   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot
    Markle Markle flashes a pretty smile at the ceremony.   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot
    The bride and her mum, Doria Ragland with happy smiles on their faces.   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at the ceremony.   
  • Doria Ragland, the bride's mother.   
  • Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William who is also his best man, arrive church.   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • The bride arrives.   
  • The bride's dress spreads out in glorious majesty as she walks into the cathedral.   
  • Here comes the bride!   
  • The bride being walked down the magnificent St. George's cathedral aisle in Windsor.   
  • The lovely cathedral where Prince Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle tied the knot.   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Prince Harry unveils his bride.   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married.   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Prince Harry puts a ring on it.   
  • With this ring, I thee wed   
  • Marriage blessings for the couple   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • The couple share a kiss as they exit the cathedral after the ceremony   
  • The crowd cheers for the couple's kiss   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • David and Victoria Beckham   
  • Patrick J. Adams, who is Markle's lover in the legal drama, "Suits," is also in attendance with his wife, Troian Bellisario.   
  • The ceremony being followed massively worldwide.   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • The little bridesmaids and pageboys   
  • Princess Charlotte   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • The Duke of Edinburgh.   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot
    Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
  • Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot
    Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot   
