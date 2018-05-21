news

Their official pictures from the royal wedding are here!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exciting, trendy wedding may have come and gone on May 19 2018, but the frenzy is dead just yet - and with Kensington Palace releasing the first official royal pictures from the ceremony in Windsor, it is hard to imagine the buzz created by their lavish ceremony dying just yet.



The first ever Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose celebrity and fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski to capture their first moments as a married couple.

According to a Kensington Palace spokesman: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday.

"They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.



"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today.

Alexi Lubomirski, who is also a royal, took the pictures at Windsor Castle after the couple completed a carriage procession through the town.

He is the same photographer who took their official engagement pictures in December 2017.



The engagement pictures were shot at the gardens of Frogmore House, where the couple held their evening wedding reception for 200 close friends and family after their church ceremony at St George's cathedral in Windsor Castle.

Check out gallery below to see fantastic photos from that sensational nuptials!