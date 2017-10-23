Yoruba actors react to late Funke Abisogun's death

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Funke Abisogun Alhassan, has passed on.

According to her husband who shared the news on Instagram, the actress passed away a few days after giving birth to a baby.

As news of her death broke, some actors in the Yoruba film industry have reacted with heartfelt and touching tributes.

"I'm still shocked to hear about the news. I have called the late Funke''s husband, Mr Taofeek Abisogun to express my sadness," Eniola Ajao said to Pulse Nigeria.

"It's sad that we have lost one of our own again. Anytime things like this happens, it saddens me because aside being colleagues, she was a new mother. I can only pray to God to grant her eternal rest and grant her husband and family the fortitude to bear the loss."

Also speaking about the demise, Yoruba actor and producer Ayo Olaiya said he is yet to come to terms with the sad news.

"Honestly, I am yet to come to terms with the sad news. I recently heard about the news of the family's bundle of joy and everyone in the industry was congratulating them only to wake up to this sad news," he said.

"I can't imagine the position Mr Taofeek Abisogun will be at the moment. Still remember I spoke to the deceased some weeks back on a project and now, she's no more. May God grant her eternal rest."

Other Yoruba stars who have paid tribute to the late Abisogun include Tawa Ajisefini, who said she's shocked.

Abisogun was popular for movies such "Haa Ijaodola," "Iya Abiye," "Ajofeebo," ""Olowo Silee," "Alumonni" among others.

May her soul rest in peace.