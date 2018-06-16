news

Popular Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade, doesn't believe that actors who drive luxurious cars get the money from acting.

According to the actor, the Yoruba film industry isn't as lucrative as people think. And since acting isn't putting food on his table, Solade is considering relocating to another hospital.

He said this during an interview with Punch.

“I have given up on Nigeria. I might decide to relocate to another country and this is what I always criticise my colleagues for. Nigeria is killing me," the actor told Pulse.



According to the actor, he has been so patriotic, but it's time to face the reality as his job is no longer putting meals on his table.

"I don’t want my children to suffer. It is terrible if we continue to lose our best minds to other countries," he said.



"All I need are the basic things in life, which I can use to take care of my family. I struggle to get good jobs. I should have left Nigeria 20 years ago, but I stayed to contribute my quota to its development. .



I pay my bills with the pay I get from producers, but it is tiny. I am bleeding inwards right now and it is not good for my age. I have to begin to look elsewhere for survival."





Describing himself as a professional, Solade says he doesn't know what his colleagues do to afford luxury cars.

"There is no way anyone will tell me that an actor who drives a luxury car gets the money from acting. In as much as I don’t want to go into details, we all know this. .



I have been an actor for over four decades; so, if I ask for N2m for a role, is it too much? Wizkid and Davido only perform on stage for a few minutes and they get paid millions. .



I am happy for them, but it is not the case for actors who spend long hours on set. The Yoruba arm of the industry is not as lucrative as you think. From the look of things, the few of us who started early in the industry are the ones suffering."



Solade says he is happy for the likes of Odunlade Adekola, who came afterwards and [filmmakers] feel he is better.

"Since the younger people share the resources with each other, what do I do? I am not a producer and I don’t think there is anything wrong about that. .



Once a producer calls you and you demand a certain amount, they run away and bring in their untrained friends. The actors who are getting it right should tell us how they have been able to live very comfortably.”

Other actors who have relocated

In 2016, Ogedengbe relocated to the United States of America, a move he eventually revealed was prompted by poverty .

Earlier this year, he addressed his critics, saying that he has achieved more as a security guard in the US than he did as an actor in Nigeria.