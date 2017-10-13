Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch "Skinny Girl in Transit" season 4, episode 3

"Skinny Girl in Transit" Watch season 4 episode 3

#TiwaMide 2017 seems right on course with the duo working out together and creating serious tension for Shalewa in new episode of "Skinny Girl in Transit."

  Published:
Tiwa and Mide working out on the popular Lagos Ikoyi bridge play Tiwa and Mide working out on the popular Lagos Ikoyi bridge (YouTube Screenshot)
Episode 3 of season 4 of "Skinny Girl in Transit" is out!

Here’s a quick summary of this week’s episode titled 'Jealousy':

#TiwaMide 2017 seems right on course with the duo working out together and creating serious tension for Shalewa. Tiwa gets a surprise gift at the radio station and Didi grills her on identity of the sender.

play Skinny Girl in Transit

 

"Skinny Girl in  Transit" is a web series that tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, Tiwa, who is under pressure from her mother to lose weight and find a husband.

play Mide and Tiwa in "Skinny Girl in Transit" season 4

The season returned with the old cast including Timini Egbuson, Ngozi Nwosu, Abimbola Craig, Ayoola,  Bisola Aiyeola and Sharon Ooja.

Beverly Naya, Caroline King and Nobert Young are the latest additions to the cast.

What are your thoughts on the new episode?

