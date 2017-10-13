Watch "Skinny Girl in Transit" season 4, episode 3

Episode 3 of season 4 of "Skinny Girl in Transit" is out!

Here’s a quick summary of this week’s episode titled 'Jealousy':

#TiwaMide 2017 seems right on course with the duo working out together and creating serious tension for Shalewa. Tiwa gets a surprise gift at the radio station and Didi grills her on identity of the sender.

"Skinny Girl in Transit" is a web series that tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, Tiwa, who is under pressure from her mother to lose weight and find a husband.

The season returned with the old cast including Timini Egbuson, Ngozi Nwosu, Abimbola Craig, Ayoola, Bisola Aiyeola and Sharon Ooja.

Beverly Naya, Caroline King and Nobert Young are the latest additions to the cast.

What are your thoughts on the new episode?