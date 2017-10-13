OC Ukeje has unveiled the full music video for his debut single, 'Potato Potahto', which is also the soundtrack for his new film of the same title.

A love song, "Potato Potahto" was written and composed by OC, and is his official debut as a musician.

The soundtrack also features Nigerian rap star Vector, Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas and scenes from the upcoming movie.

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winner always had interest in music. He 2015, he revealed that he thought music would bring him where he currently is in his career.

"At one point in my life, I was breaking my back for music, but music didn't want to break its back for me," he told Pulse Nigeria.

The upcoming film “Potato Potahto” tells the story of a divorced couple whose plans to share their matrimonial home descend into chaos after the husband Tony brings in an attractive female house help.

When his ex-wife Lulu then hires an attractive young man to help her out, a roller coaster ride of, jealousy and tears ensues.

The film which has screened at several film festivals will make its debut in Nigeria during the 2017 Africa International Film Festival.