Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch OC Ukeje ft Vector's "Potato Potahto" Music Video for film

"Potato Potahto" Watch OC Ukeje's music video for film

OC Ukeje's music video is here. It features Vector and is the official soundtrack for 'Potato Potahto.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
OC Ukeje makes music debut play

OC Ukeje makes music debut

(YouTube screenshot )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

OC Ukeje has unveiled the full music video for his debut single, 'Potato Potahto', which is also the soundtrack for his new film of the same title.

A love song, "Potato Potahto" was written and composed by OC, and is his official debut as a musician.

The soundtrack also features Nigerian rap  star Vector, Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas and scenes from the upcoming movie.

play Vector and OC Ukeje shooting music video for "Potato Potahto" single

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winner always had interest in music. He 2015, he revealed that he thought music would bring him where he currently is in his career.

"At one point in my life, I was breaking my back for music, but music didn't want to break its back for me," he told Pulse Nigeria.

Potato Potahto movie. play

Potato Potahto movie.

(Bella Naija)

The upcoming film “Potato Potahto” tells the story of a divorced couple whose plans to share their matrimonial home descend into chaos  after the husband Tony brings in an attractive female house help.

When his ex-wife Lulu then hires an attractive young man to help her out, a roller coaster ride of, jealousy and tears ensues.

The film which has screened at several film festivals will make its debut in Nigeria during the 2017 Africa International Film Festival.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Genevieve Nnaji Actress stars in Hollywood film alongside Kate...bullet
2 Pulse List 7 Nollywood actors who have featured in a Hollywood filmbullet
3 "Dele Issues" Watch Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo make 'acting...bullet

Related Articles

“Potato Potahto” Movie featuring OC Ukeje, Joke Silva, Joselyn Dumas to premiere at Cannes
“Potato Potahto” Movie featuring OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas to screen at British Urban Film Festival
“Potato Potahto” Movie premieres at Cannes Film Festival [Photos]
Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies to watch on Netflix
AFRIFF 2017 See full list of movies selected to screen at film festival
Forbes 10 world's highest paid TV actresses 2017
OC Ukeje Nollywood actor makes music debut
Pulse Staff Picks 10 TV series we finally stopped watching this year
Adesua Etomi Actress’ dream of winning an Oscar and ‘Putting Nollywood on the map’ is valid
“Potato Potahto” Movie featuring OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas to screen at Durban International Film Festival

Movies

Oliver Stone says disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is being "condemned by a vigilante system" as people rush to pass jugdement on allegations he sexually abused and raped multiple women
Oliver Stone Weinstein being 'condemned by vigilantes'
Tiwa and Mide working out on the popular Lagos Ikoyi bridge
"Skinny Girl in Transit" Watch season 4 episode 3
New York police say they are investigating a 2004 sexual assault complaint against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, seen here at the Cannes Film Festival in May
Harvey Weinstein New York, London police investigating movie mogul amid fourth rape allegation
Idyl won the 2017 season of The Voice Nigeria
The Voice Nigeria How Idyl handled negative reactions to his win