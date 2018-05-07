Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Trailer for Imoh Umoren's new Nollywood film Club

"Club" Watch Gideon Okeke, Nancy Isime, Saidi Balogun in trailer for psychological thriller

"Club" has been described by the director as a psychological thriller sprinkled with a lot of action, beautiful women and all your favorite gangsters.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Imoh Umoren has released the trailer for his latest film, "Club."

Produced by Umoren and Bolakale Oba Sa'ad, the film stars Gideon OKeke, Nancy Isime, Saidi Balogun, Kelechi Udegbe, Baaj Adebule, Nonso Kalango and Marvis Nkpornwi.

The official plot synopsis isn't known, but according to Umoren, "Club" is a psychological thriller sprinkled with a lot of action, beautiful women and all your favorite gangsters.

play Imoh Umoren, Saidi Balogun, Nancy Isime, Gideon OKeke on set of Club (Instagram/Club)

"Club" comes after Umoren's "Children of Mud" and "Oghenekome," a TV series which features Segun Arinze and Ramsey Nouah.

Imoh Umoren is popular for Lemon Green" (2009), "Have A Nice Day" (2013). "Hard Times," "Children of Mud," "Secondary" and "The Happyness Limited."

"Club" is out on June 1.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Organisers explain why Cee-C wasn't disqualified and...bullet
2 "The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Nina feels bad she wasn't welcomed in her statebullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 Nollywood actresses who lost roles because of complexion, weight
Pulse Opinion Nollywood needs TV shows and the Theatre to grow
Pulse List 5 Nollywood actresses that could play Olivia Pope
Ramsey Nouah Actor returns to TV, 24 years after "Fortunes"
Pulse List 17 actors you may have forgotten were on "Tinsel"
Charles Novia Filmmaker criticizes quality of Nollywood movies made in 2017
Pulse List 10 ridiculous things about most Nigerian movie awards
Pulse List 4 Nollywood actors who have gained or lost weight for movie roles
Mercy Johnson Okojie 21 things you should know about actress
Charles Novia Top 5 Nollywood actresses of 2016

Movies

Cee-C's sister says Tobi is plain stupid Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Tobi on 'flipping the script' on his relationship with Cee-C [Video]
Ahneeka gets a cheque of 1million naira fans Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Ahneeka gets a cheque of N1M from fans
Nollywood movies showing in cinemas this May
Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this May
Watch episode 2 of new web series, Corper Shun
"Corper Shun" The suffering commences in episode 2 of web series