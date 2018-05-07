24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Imoh Umoren has released the trailer for his latest film, "Club."

Produced by Umoren and Bolakale Oba Sa'ad, the film stars Gideon OKeke, Nancy Isime, Saidi Balogun, Kelechi Udegbe, Baaj Adebule, Nonso Kalango and Marvis Nkpornwi.

The official plot synopsis isn't known, but according to Umoren, "Club" is a psychological thriller sprinkled with a lot of action, beautiful women and all your favorite gangsters.

"Club" comes after Umoren's "Children of Mud" and "Oghenekome, " a TV series which features Segun Arinze and Ramsey Nouah.

Imoh Umoren is popular for Lemon Green" (2009), "Have A Nice Day" (2013). "Hard Times," "Children of Mud," "Secondary" and "The Happyness Limited."

"Club" is out on June 1.