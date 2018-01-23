Home > Entertainment > Movies >

'The Wedding Party 2' becomes the highest grossing Nollywood movie

"The Wedding Party 2" Sequel becomes highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time

According to the latest data released by the producers of "The Wedding Party 2," the film has grossed 467 million naira worldwide.

  • Published:
The Wedding Party 2- Destination Dubai play

The Wedding Party 2- Destination Dubai
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The successful, romantic comedy film "The Wedding Party 2," which premiered on December 15, 2017, has become the highest grossing Nollywood movie.

According to the latest data released by the producers, the Niyi Akinmolayan film has earned 412 million naira at the Nigerian box-office and 55 million naira abroad, making it a total of 467 million naira worldwide.

The spot was previously held by the original film, which had pulled in a total of 450 million naira to become the highest grossing movie.

The Wedding Party 2 Box office success

what the wedding party 2 taught us about relationships 2 play (Bella Naija)

Its success started with it racking in 20 million naira on its opening day, becoming the biggest opening day in Nollywood.

The momentum continued into the week, as the film hauled 100 million naira in just five days. And 18 days after its release, the film had grossed 312 million naira.

Directed by Akinmolayan, "The Wedding Party 2" boasts a star-studded cast that includes Ricard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Enyinna Nwigwe, Adesua Etomi, Patience Ozokwor, Ireti Doyle, Banky W and Daniella Down.

ALSO READ: HAS 2017 BEEN A TERRIBLE YEAR FOR NOLLYWOOD MOVIES?

Ireti Doyle has her 'Lady Obianuju' game face on! play

Ireti Doyle has her 'Lady Obianuju' game face on!

 

Mo Abudu, CEO, EbonyLife Films, reacted to the success of the film, saying: “The success of TWP 2 is further proof that Nigerians are willing to watch quality Nollywood movies in cinemas.

"We are so thrilled by how much viewers have embraced it. The entire filmmaking process was intense and exhilarating; we couldn’t have asked for a better response to the finished product."

The movie which had its world premiere on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, featured the likes of Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Ireti Doyle, Patience Ozokwor. play

The movie which had its world premiere on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, featured the likes of Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Ireti Doyle, Patience Ozokwor.

(Press)

 

"The Wedding Party 2" is currently showing in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Togo, Burkina Faso, Niger, Senegal, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Guinea, Liberia and UK.

With “The Wedding Party: Destination Dubai,” the “Wedding Party” films have now earned 917 million naira, making it the most successful franchise in Nollywood's history.

Also, the current success of the sequel makes it impossible to dismiss the possibility of a threequel.

Here's what Pulse readers think about "The Wedding Party" threequel. 

"The Wedding Party" is a partnership between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Go down memory lane with a reunion show featuring...bullet
2 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
3 Pulse List 5 things Nollywood movies get wrong about mental illnessbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Nigeria Poll "The Wedding Party" threequel? Here's what readers think
Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors to watch out for in 2018
Google These are Nigeria’s most searched for movies/TV series of 2017
"The Wedding Party" Do we need another sequel?
"The Wedding Party 2" Performances by actors ranked
Pulse Opinion Has 2017 been a terrible year for Nollywood movies?
Nollywood Will 2018 be a better year for the Nigerian film industry?

Movies

AMVCA 2016
AMVCA 2018 Africa's 'prestigious' movie award might not hold this year
New exclusive movies and series on AMC
AMC Movie Tour Series now showing Mondays to Fridays on these platforms
Peter Dinkalge as Tyrion Lannister- Game of Thrones ending
"Game of Thrones" Tyrion Lannister explains why it's the perfect time for show to end
Full list of 2018 Razzies nominees
Razzies 2018 Emma Watson, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry up for Worst Actress of 2017