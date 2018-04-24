Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Someone is impersonating Ramsey Nouah on movie sets

Ramsey Nouah Actor says someone has been impersonating him on movie sets

According to Nouah, while he is currently on set in Dubai, the impersonator is on a movie set in Lagos pretending to be him.

Someone has been impersonating Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah on movie sets.

According to the actor, who is currently on set in Dubai, the impersonator is also on a movie set in Lagos, filming with a director that he thought knew him well.

 

Nouah expressed his shock at his colleagues inability to realize that they were working with a fraud. He also revealed that efforts are underway to apprehend the imposter.

Nouah is a veteran actor popular for his role in movies such as "Dangerous Twins," "76," "Accidental  Spy," "Fugitive" among others.

His upcoming movies include the highly anticipated "Yoruba Demons," which stars him alongside RMD, Ireti Doyle, AY Makun, Falz among others.

