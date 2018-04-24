According to Nouah, while he is currently on set in Dubai, the impersonator is on a movie set in Lagos pretending to be him.
IMPOSTOR ALERT! Someone has been impersonating me for months now! I don't understand how my colleagues and others did not find this out asap and continued to work with the fraud. I am out here in #Dubai but he's currently on a movie set in Lagos filming with a director that I thought knew me well! THIS IS CRAZY! Concerted efforts are underway to apprehend whoever the impostor is and bring him to feel the full weight of the law. Updates soon!
Nouah expressed his shock at his colleagues inability to realize that they were working with a fraud. He also revealed that efforts are underway to apprehend the imposter.
Nouah is a veteran actor popular for his role in movies such as "Dangerous Twins," "76," "Accidental Spy," "Fugitive" among others.
His upcoming movies include the highly anticipated "Yoruba Demons," which stars him alongside RMD, Ireti Doyle, AY Makun, Falz among others.