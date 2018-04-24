news

Someone has been impersonating Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah on movie sets.

According to the actor, who is currently on set in Dubai, the impersonator is also on a movie set in Lagos, filming with a director that he thought knew him well.

Nouah expressed his shock at his colleagues inability to realize that they were working with a fraud. He also revealed that efforts are underway to apprehend the imposter.

Nouah is a veteran actor popular for his role in movies such as "Dangerous Twins," "76," "Accidental Spy," "Fugitive" among others.

His upcoming movies include the highly anticipated "Yoruba Demons," which stars him alongside RMD, Ireti Doyle, AY Makun, Falz among others.