Seyi Shay, Vector get first movie role

"Lara and the Beat" Seyi Shay, Vector get first movie role

The film is currently in the production phase and set to hit the cinemas in April 2018.

  • Published:
Seyi Shay, Tosin Coker, Vector and Somkhele. play

Seyi Shay, Tosin Coker, Vector and Somkhele.

(Press)
Nigerian music stars, Seyi Shay and Vector have landed their first movie role in Biola Alabi Media's latest production entitled "Lara and the Beat".

Also starring Somkele Idhlama, Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, DJ Xclusive, Deyemi Okanlawon,  "Lara and the Beat" is a coming of age movie about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the center of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire.

Vector, Seyi Shay, Biola Alabi and Somkele. play

Vector, Seyi Shay, Biola Alabi and Somkele.

(Press)

 

The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble, and must learn to build their own future and salvage their family’s past.

Lara and the Beat is a potpourri of music, fashion, romance, and comedy, it promises to be an instant favourite with huge global appeal.

ALSO READ: Meet the cast of upcoming sci-fi Nollywood film

It also stars several industry heavyweights including Ademola Adedoyin, Shaffi Bello, Lala Akindoju, Wale Ojo, Akah Nnani, Uche Jombo and much more.

In a brief chat with the movie's executive producer, Biola Alabi, she said: “Lara and the Beat is a special project beyond what we accomplished with "Banana Island Ghost". This is a movie with many layers and experiences for everyone. We and our partners are putting our best into this production. We want this production to be appealing to both our local and global audience.”

“When I first heard the story idea and the cast list including many industry heavyweights I respect so much, I immediately knew this was a production I wanted to direct and be a part of. Lara and the Beat has been such an interesting journey so far, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we are creating here,” says Tosin Coker, the movie director.

"Lara and the Beat" is currently in the production phase and set to hit the cinemas in April 2018.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. An Alternatve Music enthusiast who believes the genre has a potential to hold a strong position in African entertainment. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

