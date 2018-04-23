Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law wants Imo State honour Miracle and Nina

Big Brother Naija Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law wants Imo state government to honour Miracle and Nina

Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, wants Imo State govt. to honour Miracle and Nina for representing the state on #BBNaija.

  • Published:
Big Brother Naija Nina says she loves her poor boyfriend play

Nina and Miracle

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu,  wants Imo State Govt. to honour Big Brother Naija former housemates, Miracle and Nina.

According to Nwosu, who is also the state's Chief of Staff, he intends to discuss with the state Governor, Okorocha, on how to honour Nina and Miracle for representing the state on the show.

He took to Twitter to announce this. He also applauded Nina and Miracle for promoting the free education of the rescue mission government while in the Big Brother Naija house.

 

 

During her stay in the house, Nina, who is from Imo State, was romantically involved with the Enugu state born housemate, Miracle.

He was her first strategic partner in the game. Her other strategic partner during the course of the show was Teddy A.

play Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law wants to honour Miracle and Nina

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Miracle wins season 3 of reality TV showbullet
2 Big Brother Naija Who is the most annoying #BBNaija housemate this...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Cee-C emerges 1st runner-up of #BBNaija: Double Wahalabullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Alex's apology letter to Cee-C
Big Brother Naija How Twitter reacted to Nina choosing Miracle over Collins, Cee-C losing to Miracle
Big Brother Naija Bisola, Teddy A, Bambam, Gifty attend #BBNaija finale Live viewing
Big Brother Naija Nina gets evicted from #BBNaija house
Big Brother Naija Lolu evicted from #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Anto evicted from #BBNnaija house
Big Brother Naija Miracle wins season 3 of reality TV show
Big Brother Naija Alex evicted from #BBNaija house
Big Brother Naija Viewers react to Teddy A's eviction, Nina and Khloe's fight [Day 63 recap]
Big Brother Naija Rico Swavey evicted from #BBNaija

Movies

Ebuka Obi Uchendu's wife praises him Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija "You kept your head high despite foolish rumours" - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife praises him
Former housemates react to Miracle's Big Brother Naija win
Big Brother Naija Here's how former housemates reacted to Miracle's #BBNaija win
Miracle Alex and Nina drunk, Cee-C Bambam Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija How Twitter reacted to Nina choosing Miracle over Collins, Cee-C losing to Miracle
Bambam, Anto and Lolu at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos.
Big Brother Naija Bisola, Teddy A, Bambam, Gifty attend #BBNaija finale Live viewing