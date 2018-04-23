news

Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, wants Imo State Govt. to honour Big Brother Naija former housemates, Miracle and Nina.

According to Nwosu, who is also the state's Chief of Staff, he intends to discuss with the state Governor, Okorocha, on how to honour Nina and Miracle for representing the state on the show.

He took to Twitter to announce this. He also applauded Nina and Miracle for promoting the free education of the rescue mission government while in the Big Brother Naija house.

During her stay in the house, Nina, who is from Imo State, was romantically involved with the Enugu state born housemate, Miracle.

He was her first strategic partner in the game. Her other strategic partner during the course of the show was Teddy A.