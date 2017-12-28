Pulse List :  5 Nollywood movies you should see this January

news

January has quite a number of exciting new Nollywood movies to offer film lovers.

Pulse Movies has rounded up movies coming to the cinemas in January 2018, including "Esohe" and "The Blind Spot."

Check out five Nollywood movies you should see in January.

1. "The Blind Spot"

Starring Femi Jacobs and Rita Dominic, the movie tells the story of a young lady who gets married to the love of her life.

They never consummate their marriage as a result of her husband's problem assumed medical problem. Finally, the spell is broken but a shocker awaits her at her matrimonial home.

The movie debuts in cinemas on January 5, 2018.

2. "Getting Over Him"

A hilarious romantic comedy about getting over a heartbreak, "Getting Over Him" stars Majid Michel, Matilda Obaseki, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bimbo Ademoye among others.

It will debut in cinemas on January 26, 2017.

3. "De'Adura"

Love binds two hearts together, what is left of the hearts when the vicious hands of death seems too strong to let them beat as one.

Featuring Desmond Elliot, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Femi Jacobs, the movie will debut in cinemas on January 5.

4. Esohe

In "Esohe," the reincarnation and reunion of Ifagbai - the son of Eghosa the Oba’s warrior- and his long-lost lover, Esohe, presents a puzzle to Gary Barbar (Jimmy Jean Louis).

He suffers repeated nightmare and sees apparitions of events he knows nothing about.

The movie premieres January 19, 2018.

5. Wives on Strike

The movie will make its debut in cinemas nationwide on December 29, 2017. This means most people will get to see it in January.

Just like its prequel, "Wives on Strike: The Revolution" follows the story of a group of market women, who decide to take matters into their own hands for a good cause.

The sequel stars Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Aimakhu, Sola Sobowale, Omoni Oboli, Kenneth Okonkwo, Julius Agu, Chioma Chukwuka, Uche Jombo and Ufuoma McDermot.