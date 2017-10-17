"Osupa" movie is an example of how society defects damages art

Anomalies in the society can be a reason for a depreciation in art and the Nollywood movie, "Osupa" offers perfect reference.

An actress was arrested by the police while on set. They did not think to present a warrant and neither did the subject request for one. That happened because the director did not think about it and it is not his fault either. The society where he has chosen to practice his craft is the Davy Jones' Locker of everything odd in a progressive country especially lawlessness.

How come Nigeria with all its noticeable enthusiasm to new age technology is still far behind in its 'bid' to improve the judiciary? Yeah! It's lovely that the Judges and some law personnel are getting better income. This was a trend that began in the regime of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor. He encouraged or rather challenged other states to improve in that regard. But this problem is a more deep rooted issue happening because of a lack of will in the judicial system to see enforced the law it was created to interprete.

The skill of quality film directing is however the subject and it is safe to say that the scene in the "Osupa" movie would never happen in a modern Kunle Afolayan movie. He would have rid the viewers of the trouble of seeing some badly dressed cops conduct themselves in a belligerent manner.

He would probably have opted to portray the scene as a fast paced voiceless scene with a sound of a symphony playing in the background. Such creativity usually incites some emotion from the audience, making them empathic to the plight of the character.

There is great optimism for the future of entertainment in Nigeria. This industry, predominantly players from the music and films formation have produced a unique type of competence that has portrayed the true meaning of quality. They have taken the adherents from an era of mediocrity. It was clear that showbiz was headed towards heaven's height when we started seeing music stars sign international record deals and a movie adaptation that touched on a monumental and recent event in the history of the country. It even had American actor Danny Glover in it. I am talking about "93 Days" in case you missed it happen.

This development tells a story of a nation in its about six decades long existence and its toils in governance. It finally has something right going on for it - entertainment! And do you know why it is actually doing fine? Because it is free from the meddling of over starched white garment leaders who are only out for themselves. Young people are running the show (not government) now and they are totally results driven.

Twisting a Brad Pitt line in the epic movie "Troy", "Before my time is done, I shall see Nigeria have a president younger than Emmanuel Macron". Martin Luther King Jr. type of dream and I hope to see it happen. That is when I would have started to believe that the future of this country has began a new projectile anticipated to bring about Flash-fast level of development. No more stale gists (most times it sounds like mockery) from an uncle who just can help to reiterate that one time in Nigeria, you could buy a sealed pack of Peak milk for 50 Kobo. Who knows? I might be buying it for 90 percent lesser. We can soon begin to feed our hunger for success once we have had that crunchy bite of Macron.