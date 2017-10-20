Okezie Ikpeazu :  Gov promises N10m for films shot in Abia

As part of the efforts to develop tourism sites and promote tourism potential in Abia, the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has pledged N10 million as grant for any film shot in the state.

Ikpeazu made the pledge when he received Dr Chidia Maduekwe, the Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), his office in Umuahia.

A statement signed by Mr Brian Etuk, the Head of Public Affairs, NFC, in Jos on Friday, quoted the governor as saying that the production `should be 100 per cent shot in Abia.’

The statement said that the governor charged film practitioners to improve on the quality of their production so as to compete with the global market.

It stated that Ikpeazu promised that his administration would participate in the capacity building offered by NFC, saying that Abia played a key role in the revolution of the market and sales of Nollywood movies which has had multiplier effects on the nation economy.

“We have a policy to open up our market to genuine investors, private and public agencies amongst others through promoting `Make in Abia` instead of Made in Abia, proliferating more industries in the state,’’ the statement quoted Ikpeazu.

The statement said, Maduekwe had commended the governor for approving office accommodation for the organisation’s South-East Zonal office in the state.

It noted that Maduekwe said the gesture would create more employment opportunities for the youths, saying that corporation was also working toward establishing two more zonal offices in the North-East and South-South.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NFC currently has three zonal offices in Lagos, Kano and Abuja with headquarters in Jos, Plateau State.