OC Ukeje :  Actor talks shooting sex scenes in Nollywood

OC Ukeje shares several elements that affect sex scenes in Nollywood movies.

  • Published:
OC Ukeje and Joselyn Dumas before a sex scene in "Potato Potahto" play

Nollywood actor OC Ukeje has spoken to Pulse Nigeria about shooting sex scenes in Nollywood.

According to the "Potato Potahto" star, there are several reasons why it seems like Nigerian filmmakers shy away from sex scenes.

"First of all, the actors need to be comfortable with themselves, and there's a degree of comfort that doesn't take into consideration possible health hazard," he explained.

"But there's all of that which properly structured industries take into account. So because we don't do that, there's a degree of comfort that actors need to have with each other [to shoot a sex scene]."

OC Ukeje makes music debut play

(YouTube screenshot )

He also explained that actors are often reluctant to interpret sex scenes which they consider irrelevant to the plot.

"Secondly, there's also what to consider in terms of if it [the sex scene] moves the story forward. Sometimes, I have read scripts where it is written into the story, but it does nothing for the story.

It just wants something that you think will titillate the audience. Sometimes, actors can see that it does nothing for the story.  And it's worse when they are not even comfortable with whoever they are playing alongside."

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Kunle Remi in "Alter Ego" play Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Kunle Remi in a sex scene in "Alter Ego"

 

The actor also mentioned the role of African culture in the making of a sex scene.

"No one wants to be labelled badly. Because you do these sex scenes, and if you get the details, it becomes the talk of the town.

Blogs are going to pick it up, people's fathers and mothers are going to blacklist you. So it's not really shying away, it's that those elements affect it."

OC Ukeje play

He also talked about the sex scene in the musical thriller "Hoodrush," which starred him alongside Belinda Effah.

"I thought that the scenes [sex scenes] were tastefully done.  It took us some time to figure out how to work the details of it, because he [director] wanted specific details in the scene."

Ukeje featured in two of the critically acclaimed movies of 2017: "Catch.er" and "Potato Potahto."

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse.

