Royal Arts Academy in conjunction with Rok Studios have premiered their upcoming thriller "Body Language."

The premiere held on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at the IMAX Filmhouse, Lekki, Lagos. It was attended by cast, crew and celebrities such as Omoni Oboli, Emem Isong, Desmond Elliot, Monalisa Chinda, Tana Adelana, Uduak Isong among others.

In "Body Language," a mysterious stranger comes into a stripper’s life at the same time, a serial killer goes around town murdering ladies. One is left to wonder if it is a mere coincidence or an ominous design of fate.

The thriller features Ramsey Nouah, Tana Adelana, Ken Erics, Lauretta Richards and Emem Ufot.

It was produced by the award winning filmmaker Emem Isong Misodi and directed by Moses Inwang, who recently helmed two psychological thrillers, "Stalker" and "Alter Ego."

DOP was by Tom Robson and the screenplay was by Kehinde Joseph.

"Body Language" will debut in cinemas on Friday, October 20, 2017.