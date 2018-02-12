Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Khloe Head of House, chooses housemate to share luxury room with

Big Brother Naija Khloe becomes Head of House, chooses housemate to share luxury room with

Khloe beat Bambam and Ifu Ennada to win the #BBNaija Head of House task.

  • Published:
Khloe becomes Head of House on Big Brother Naija play

Khloe becomes Head of House

(DSTV)
Khloe has emerged as the new Head of House on Big Brother Naija for the third week.

She beat fellow contenders Bambam and Ifu Ennada to win the title. In addition to her win, she was asked to choose a Housemate to share the luxury bedroom with.

Khloe chooses to share HOH prize with her partner, K.Brule

Biggie reminded Khloe that she was free to choose any of the housemates to share the prize with. A conflicted Khloe starred at Leo and K. Brule before choosing her partner, K. Brule.

There would be first official eviction this weekend. Khloe's power also means that she gets to save a nominated pair and replace with another.

Reactions to  Khloe winning the Big Brother Naija Head of House

 

 

Khloe takes over from Tobi, who won the title for two consecutive weeks.

20 housemates are currently contesting for the 45 million naira grand prize.

