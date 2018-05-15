news

Mogson Production has released the official trailer for "Rule Number One," starring Keira Hewatch, Chinonso Young and Bucci Franklin.

A movie about the friendship, "Rule Number One" tells the story of two best friends, who fight for the first time over a man.

The plot explores what becomes of their friendship through the fights, the attacks and the tears.

"Rule Number One" stars Keira Hewatch and Chinonso Young, who are both popular for their roles in the award-winning TV series, "Lekki Wives."

Bucci Franklin, who is popular for his role as Neza in the Africa Magic hit Telenovela, Jemeji, also plays a lead role in the movie.

"Rule Number One" also features a special appearance by Omalicha of Rhythm 93.7 FM.

Produced by Afurobi Oluchi and directed by Lyndsey Efejuku, the romantic comedy is set to debut in cinemas on June 1.