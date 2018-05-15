Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Keira Hewatch, Chinonso Young, Bucci Franklin Rule Number One trailer

"Rule Number One" Watch Keira Hewatch, Chinonso Young and Bucci Franklin in trailer

In "Rule Number One," an upcoming romantic-comedy, two best friends get into a fight for the first time over a man.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mogson Production has released the official trailer for "Rule Number One," starring Keira Hewatch, Chinonso Young and Bucci Franklin.

A movie about the friendship, "Rule Number One" tells the story of two best friends, who fight for the first time over a man.

The plot explores what becomes of their friendship through the fights, the attacks and the tears.

Keira Hewatch, Bucci Franklin Rule Number One trailer play

Keira Hewatch, Bucci Franklin star in Rule Number

(Mogson Production)

 

"Rule Number One" stars Keira Hewatch and Chinonso Young, who are both popular for their roles in the award-winning TV series, "Lekki Wives."

Bucci Franklin, who is popular for his role as Neza in the Africa Magic hit Telenovela, Jemeji, also plays a lead role in the movie.

"Rule Number One" also features a special appearance by Omalicha of Rhythm 93.7 FM. 

Produced by Afurobi Oluchi and directed by Lyndsey Efejuku, the romantic comedy is set to debut in cinemas on June 1.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Zainab Balogun 5 films of Nollywood actress you should seebullet
2 Mother's Day 10 best Nollywood movie mumsbullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nigerian films that advocate for gay rightsbullet

Related Articles

"We Don't Live Here Anymore" Watch trailer for new Nigerian gay-themed movie
"Power" Starz releases new trailer for season 5 [Watch]
"Black Panther" Watch these emotional deleted scenes
"Lara and the Beat" Seyi Shay, Vector, Chioma Chukwuka, Lala Akindoju attend press conference
Pulse List 5 Nigerian films that advocate for gay rights
"Luke Cage" Season 2 trailer introduces a powerful villain
"Venom" Watch trailer for new superhero film featuring Tom Hardy, Sope Aluko
"Iron Man" Robert Downey Jr.'s original superhero suit has been stolen

Movies

Bisola Aiyeola Baaj Adebule Ebiye in Nollywood movie Payday.jpg
"Payday" Movie starring Bisola Aiyeola, Baaj Adebule, Ebiye gets release date
QuanticO-Chopra
"Designated Survivor," "Quantico" Here's every TV show that has been cancelled in 2018
EbonyLife TV sexual assault allegations Andre Blaze Henshaw
Andre Blaze Henshaw EbonyLife TV reacts to sexual assault allegations against TV host
Cast of Chika Ike's next feature film is titled Small Chops
"Small Chops" Chika Ike reveals cast of new film