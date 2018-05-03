Kannywood actress Hauwa Maina  Ugo is dead

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead.

The popular Kannywood actress passed away on May 2, 2018, at the Aminu Kano teaching hospital in Kano, after a brief illness.

Her death was confirmed by fellow Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, in a tribute posted on his Instagram page.

About Hauwa Maina

Born in Kaduna State, the late actress was a native of Biu in Borno State. She completed her primary school education in Geidam, Yobe State, and her secondary school education in Nguru, Yobe State.

She got a National Diploma in Management from Kaduna State Polytechnic.

Maina was popular for her roles in movies such as 'Queen Amina' and 'Bayajida'.

In 2007, she won the Afro-Nollywood best actress award, and in 2010, the SIM best actress award.

Maina is survived by a daughter Maryam Bukar Hassan, who is a famous poet.

May her soul rest in peace.