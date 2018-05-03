Kannywood actress Hauwa Maina  Ugo is dead

"Bayajida" actress, Hauwa Maina, has passed away after a brief illness.
The popular Kannywood actress passed away on May 2, 2018, at the Aminu Kano teaching hospital in Kano, after a brief illness.
Her death was confirmed by fellow Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, in a tribute posted on his Instagram page.
Born in Kaduna State, the late actress was a native of Biu in Borno State. She completed her primary school education in Geidam, Yobe State, and her secondary school education in Nguru, Yobe State.
She got a National Diploma in Management from Kaduna State Polytechnic.
Maina was popular for her roles in movies such as 'Queen Amina' and 'Bayajida'.
In 2007, she won the Afro-Nollywood best actress award, and in 2010, the SIM best actress award.
Maina is survived by a daughter Maryam Bukar Hassan, who is a famous poet.
May her soul rest in peace.