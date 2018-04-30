Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Imo State names Miracle her Education Ambassador

Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle Igbokwe, has been named an Education Ambassador for Imo State.

  • Published:
(Instagram/Miracle)
Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle Igbokwe, has been named an Education Ambassador for Imo State.

Miracle took to his Instagram page to share the news, thanking his State Governor, Rochas  Okorocha.

 

This comes a week after Okorocha's son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu,  congratulated him for his win, and asked that Imo State Govt. honour him and his love interest in the house, Nina.

According to Nwosu, who is also the state's Chief of Staff, Miracle and Nina promoted the free education of the rescue mission government while in the Big Brother Naija house.

 

 

During their stay in the house, Miracle and Nina, both from Imo State, participated in the Airtel Goal Challenge.

The challenge allowed them five attempts to score as many penalties as possible, with each weighing a hundred thousand Naira to be donated to the schools each Housemates had chosen, in the form of educational material.

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

