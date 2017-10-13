Home > Entertainment > Movies >

How Idyl handled negative reactions to his The Voice Nigeria win

How Idyl handled negative reactions to his The Voice Nigeria win

Idyl shares how he handled the negative reactions after he won The Voice Nigeria.

  • Published:
Idyl won the 2017 season of The Voice Nigeria

Idyl won the 2017 season of The Voice Nigeria

Idyl has shared how he handled the negative reaction to his The Voice Nigeria win.

On Sunday, September 24, 2017, Team Timi's Idyl emerged the winner of The Voice Nigeria season 2, defeating strong contenders and social media favourites such as Jahtell, Syemca and J'dess to achieve this.

Following his win, there were conversations regarding reality TV shows and popular votes: Should the judges or viewers get to decide who wins?

Idyl receives car for winning The Voice Nigeria

Idyl receives car for winning The Voice Nigeria

(Instagram/TimiDakolo )

 

During a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria, Idyll spoke about being up for eviction alongside Bada and Precious, getting saved, and how he handled these reactions.

On Bada and Precious

Social media has a way of getting into your mind. Back then in the competition, we were going on social media platforms to read comments, and the people they were hyping weren't us. 

When I was saved, I was like, "really? So people out there can save me." It was unexpected but it was for a reason.

On handling comments

I decided not to go on social media, I decided not to read the comments. Because the same Nigerians voted for me to win.

I did my part as a singer. At every point in the competition when I performed, I tried to give it my best. So  I didn't feel bad [for winning].

People had their favourite contestants, people have their own opinions, but then we are here today. I didn't let the comments get to me because I didn't read them.

play Idyl and Happiness during The Voice Nigeria battles

 

After the show, Timi Dakolo, who coached Idyl on the show had quite a response to a follower who described the outcome of the season as 'Ojoro.'

To his long epistle, Dakolo delivered a short but hilarious response:"Says a man with flower on his head. Give your life direction, you're spending too much time on the Internet."

Coach Timi Dakolo and Idyl, who won The Voice Nigeria season 2

Coach Timi Dakolo and Idyl, who won The Voice Nigeria season 2

(Instagram/TimiDakolo)

Winning a record contract, an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai and the 7 million naira SUV, Idyl gave Timi Dakolo his first win on the show.

Patoranking's team member Ebube took the second-place spot, while Symeca of Team Yemi Alade, came in third.

