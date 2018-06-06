Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Here's how mind-blowing viral Nollywood fight scene was created

"The Castigator" Here's how impressive viral 'Nollywood fight scene' was created

Described by many as the 'best fight scene ever in a Nollywood film," the director shares how the viral video was made and why it isn't a Nollywood project.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An action scene from a web series titled "The Castigator" has got people talking online. Since the clip surfaced on Twitter, it has been watched over 500 thousand times, has 31 thousand likes, and 15 thousand retweets.

The viral clip is a scene from the web series about a fictional superhero neighborhood vigilante who has dedicated his life to fighting crime and saving lives.

In the fight scene that unfolds in mostly slow motion, the superhero arrives at a hideout where two robbers have their loot. What follows is a choreography of blows rarely seen in a Nollywood film.

 

The series is directed and edited by Spotlyt, an OAP who works with Cool FM Kano.

"I'm a very creative person who looked at the industry and figured, 'oh! everyone is doing almost the same thing. So I thought, how about we put some action out there, and boom that was it," he tells Pulse.

So he decided to start off something with some of his friends who were also professional dancers, and with some practice, they were ready to create something worth putting out for public consumption.

 

To perfect the routine, they trained three hours per day for three weeks. There were swollen shoulders and broken ankles, but those weren't the only difficulty they had, and still have to deal with.

"The major challenge is having to do everything: play Castigator, director, editor and financer. Take for instance, every time the camera guy doesn't get a shot,  we stop shooting and then I have to show him what angles to take, and then run back to the fight scene."

"The other major challenge is budget. It was personally funded. Now, imagine if it was a sponsored project."

 

Currently in its second episode, the series, especially the viral clip of Castigator fighting two robbers  near a building under construction, has been praised as the best Nollywood fight scene ever.

However, Spotlyt doesn't consider "The Castigator" a Nollywood project.

"It's a short film in series. To be frank I have never worked with anyone from Nollywood, so I can say I'm not even part of the industry yet."

play

 

A musician and professional music video editor, Spotlyt describes himself as a creative who is passionate about doing new unusual things, and getting better at it.

Promising to work on more, he acknowledges his co-host, Daisy Olowu, who helped him create the idea.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Tobi on what went wrong with his friendship with Bambambullet
2 Bambam, Teddy A Former Big Brother Naija housemates play lovers in new...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Tobi on biggest change he has had to deal with...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Teddy A explains why he couldn't believe viewers chose Cee-C and Nina over Bambam
Linda Ikeji How media entrepreneur is building a reality TV empire
"Jacob's Cross" South African drama series is TV's classic treasure
Pulse Opinion Why do Nigerian reality stars fade after the show?
Samuel Robinson Actor becomes the 1st Nigerian to star in a Bollywood film
Pulse List 7 types of people you will see during the Big Brother Naija show
Ramsey Nouah How Hollywood influenced Nollywood actor's acting career

Movies

Debbie Odutayo
AMVCAs 2018 Africa Magic announces Debbie Odutayo as head judge for 6th edition
Watch Linda Ikeji's Magodo Mums and Their Single Friend
Linda Ikeji Watch teaser for new reality TV show "Magodo Mums and Their Single Friend"
MultiChoice talent factory
MultiChoice Enroll to company's 'Talent Factory Academy' now
Hakeem Kae-Kazim speaks to Pulse on the importance of telling the African story
Hakeem Kae-Kazim British-Nigerian actor on making it in Hollywood, his directorial debut, importance of telling African stories