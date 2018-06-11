In "The Chairman," a rich and uneducated man buys a newspaper company, hoping to use it to facilitate his political interest.
The sitcom features Africa Magic Award winner, Fathia Williams alongside Muyiwa Adegoke and Etinosa Idemudia.
Unfortunately, he ends up with a dying business that causes trouble on a daily basis than it makes profit.
Created and produced by Bola Oba, the series is directed by Imoh Umoren.