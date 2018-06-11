news

Film Service Media has shared the official teaser for the upcoming sitcom, "The Chairman."

The sitcom features Africa Magic Award winner, Fathia Williams alongside Muyiwa Adegoke and Etinosa Idemudia.

In "The Chairman," a rich and uneducated man buys a newspaper company, hoping to use it to facilitate his political interest.

Unfortunately, he ends up with a dying business that causes trouble on a daily basis than it makes profit.

Created and produced by Bola Oba, the series is directed by Imoh Umoren.