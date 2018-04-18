Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Cee-C hurls insults at Tobi Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija "Mumu, Ode, gossip, Idiot, Oloshi" - Cee-C hurls insults at Tobi [Video]

Cee-C suddenly started insulting Tobi this morning, while the latter remained silent. Here's how Twitter reacted.

  • Published:
Cee-C insults Tobi play

Cee-C insults Tobi

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It was a dramatic morning in the Big Brother Naija house when an angry Cee-C stomped around the House, hurling insults at Tobi.

Tobi was getting Task-ready with Miracle and Alex when Cee-C started. He was silent for most of the drama, but eventually, he gave her one-line responses like "okay."

Cee-C called him names like: useless, miserable fool, a man who can’t stand on his own, gossip, mumu, ode, oloshi and more.

Alex says Ceebi fights boring, Rico bambam Big Brother Naija play

Cee-C and Tobi having one of their fights

 

Viewers aren't aware of what started the fight, but according to Nina's conversation with Tobi, Cee-C had started the fight, but Tobi's response made it worse.

Apparently, Tobi told her that he no longer liked her.

“Tell me about your likeness that is supposed to shake me. When you become a man, come and we can talk. Shut up and stop gossiping. Respect yourself. When we go outside, you will cry, idiot. You are proud to have all these girlfriends, f***boy. Your bitterness is obvious. You didn’t want me to be Head Of House. I told you I cried for you and you believed? Stupid boy," - Cee-C said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twitter reactions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Cee-C breaks down in tears, Tobi explains why his...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Who do you think will win this year's #BBNaija? [Poll]bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Alex's apology letter to Cee-Cbullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Cee C accuses Tobi of 'flirting' with Anto and Bambam [Day 17 recap]
Big Brother Naija Cee C gets into a fight with Nina, 'curves' Tobi again [Day 10 recap]
Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Alex's apology letter to Cee-C
Big Brother Naija Cee-C and Tobi fight, nominations, Bambam's save and replace [Day 36 recap]
Big Brother Naija Princess shows off her butt, Cee C curves Tobi again [Day 14 recap]
Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi being a "gossip"
Big Brother Naija Cee-C says Tobi is a 'f**k boy' who has nothing to offer her [Day 79 recap]
Big Brother Naija Cee-C writes Tobi a love letter, Lifu wins Roc Da Mat challenge [Day 35 recap]
Big Brother Naija Tobi finally shares passionate kiss with Cee C
Big Brother Naija Nina takes care of a slightly drunk Miracle, Tobi curves Cee C [Day 52 recap]

Movies

Anto and Lolu on Tobi being a gossip Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi being a "gossip"
Cee-C says Tobi is a fuckboy Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Cee-C says Tobi is a 'f**k boy' who has nothing to offer her [Day 79 recap]
Who is your favourite #BBNaija housemate this season?
Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]
MO Abudu announces new Nollywood film Chief Daddy
MO Abudu EbonyLife Films announces "Chief Daddy," new movie starring Ini Edo, RMD, Nkem Owoh, Funke Akindele