It was a dramatic morning in the Big Brother Naija house when an angry Cee-C stomped around the House, hurling insults at Tobi.

Tobi was getting Task-ready with Miracle and Alex when Cee-C started. He was silent for most of the drama, but eventually, he gave her one-line responses like "okay."

Cee-C called him names like: useless, miserable fool, a man who can’t stand on his own, gossip, mumu, ode, oloshi and more.

Viewers aren't aware of what started the fight, but according to Nina's conversation with Tobi, Cee-C had started the fight, but Tobi's response made it worse.

Apparently, Tobi told her that he no longer liked her.

“Tell me about your likeness that is supposed to shake me. When you become a man, come and we can talk. Shut up and stop gossiping. Respect yourself. When we go outside, you will cry, idiot. You are proud to have all these girlfriends, f***boy. Your bitterness is obvious. You didn’t want me to be Head Of House. I told you I cried for you and you believed? Stupid boy," - Cee-C said.

Twitter reactions