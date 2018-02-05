news

Big Brother Naija housemates Miracle and Nina have shared another passionate kiss and a make out session between the sheets.

The two housemates, who gave viewers the first kiss on the show just two days into the third season, seem to be growing stronger.

On day seven, Miracle and Nina shared a kiss in the garden.

Later that day, after the truth and dare game, the couple shared another intense make out session between the sheets.

On the opening night of the show, Nina had publicly said she wasn't interested in finding love in the house, as she was already in a relationship.

On the other hand, a single Miracle had promised to bring confusion amongst the ladies during his stay on the show.

Twitter reactions to Nina and Miracle's kiss

Are you rooting for a relationship between Miracle and Nina?