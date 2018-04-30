Home > Entertainment > Movies >

BBC launches new documentary strand, Africa Eye

Africa Eye BBC investigates Nigeria's codeine cough syrup epidemic in new documentary

In the first episode of "Africa Eye," BBC goes undercover to reveal how addictive cough syrup is being sneaked out of pharmaceutical companies into the black market.

BBC is set to launch Africa Eye – a new documentary show - with an in-depth investigation into the plague of addiction to cough mixture in Nigeria.

The first episode of the investigative series is  a co-production between Africa Eye and BBC Pidgin, and takes a look at the cough syrup industry.

BBC goes undercover to reveal how the addictive cough syrup is being sneaked out of pharmaceutical companies into the black market.

In an exclusive undercover investigation, Africa Eye, will reveal senior figures in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry, who are moving their legally produced products via the back door of their factories and into the hands of drug dealers, who sell the dangerously addictive, sweet tasting opioid for the price of a bottle of cola.

According to a recent Nigerian government report, three million bottles are drunk every day in Nigeria's north alone.

Adejuwon Soyinka, Editor of the BBC Pidgin who went undercover said, “it’s shocking what we found and how much of an epidemic cough syrup abuse has become in Nigeria. Equally shocking is the sheer size of criminal network involved in the illicit trade.”

“Africa Eye will promote the culture of investigative journalism across Africa and strengthen the skills of African investigative journalists," Nisha Kapur, Commissioning Editor for TV said.

"All of the programmes will be based on in-depth reporting that holds power to account. They will tackle topics that are of intense interest and concern to audiences in Africa. These reports will be produced in a fresh and contemporary style that resonates with young audiences."

The new TV investigations feature will deliver up to 20 original and high-impact investigations from across Africa every year.

Each episode of "Eagle Eye" will be 30 minutes to an hour long.

