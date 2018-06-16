Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Bambino Anachina is dead

Bambino Anachina Nollywood producer is dead

The death of the Nollywood actor and producer was confirmed by fellow producer, Fidelis Duker, in a post he shared via his Facebook page on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bambino Anachina play

Bambino Anachina

(facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chukwudi Bambino Anachina, is dead.

The death of the Nollywood actor and producer was confirmed by fellow producer, Fidelis Duker, in a post he shared via his Facebook page on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

ALSO READ: Popular Nollywood actor passes away

Writing a tribute to his late colleague, Duker wrote,

“He was among the few people I spent time with on Thursday, 14th at the Zafaa Global Awards media unveiling before my car was burgled and my laptop amongst other valuable carted away. He was just so engaging and entertaining that afternoon.

“I was with my wife and when I told her Chukwudi Bambino Anachina died today. She screamed, no.

“He wasn’t looking sick. Bambino was a very committed and devoted actor, production manager and highly enterprising creative entrepreneur. Humble, respectful and hardworking.

“I will never forget his role at all the wake keeps/night of tributes organised for departed colleagues.

“Chukwudi was a very instrumental participant who ran the events and showed so much passion to give a befitting respect to those departed colleagues. Now Nollywood will mourn you. Sad and painful exit because you didn’t show any sign you will leave so soon.”

Anachina's cause of death is yet to be ascertained as of the time of the report. May his soul rest in peace.

Nelson Gold slumps, dies days after 26th birthday

Ezeora Nelson Oluchukwu aka Nelson Gold is reported to have slumped and died barely10 days after celebrating his 26th birthday.

Instablog9ja reports that the late Gold who was a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, reportedly slumped at a movie location in Enugu State.

Ezeora Nelson Oluchukwu aka Nelson Gold play

Ezeora Nelson Oluchukwu aka Nelson Gold

(instagram)

 

ALSO READ: 10 Nollywood actors who died in 2017

According to the reports, Gold was rushed to the hospital shortly after the incident occurred but slipped into a coma.

He later passed away yesterday, Friday, June 15, 2018. May his soul rest in peace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Nelson Gold Rising Nollywood actor slumps, dies days after 26th birthdaybullet
2 Pulse List 10 Nollywood actors who died in 2017bullet
3 Yemi Solade Actor says Nigeria is killing him, doesn't know how his...bullet

Related Articles

Nelson Gold Rising Nollywood actor slumps, dies days after 26th birthday
Motunrayo Adeoye Another Yoruba actress dies after battle with chronic Ulcer
Aisha Abimbola Late actress' family speaks up
Moji Olaiya Remembering Yoruba actress 1 year after shocking death
Aisha Abimbola AGN reacts to Yoruba actress' death
Aisha Abimbola 7 things you should know about the late Yoruba actress
Ramsey Nouah Actor on being passionate about craft, making directorial debut with "Living in Bondage" sequel, 'new Nollywood'
"Rumour Has It" Ranti, Dolapo and Franklyn form the most unusual alliance in season 2 finale
"Maleficent II" British-Nigerian actor Chiwetel Ejiofor joins cast of sequel
Ramsey Nouah Actor talks ban of 8 A-List Nollywood actors 14 years ago and its impact

Movies

Season 3 of MTV Base Fit Fam
MTV Base Fit Fam Iyanya, Beverly Osu, Eva Aloridah, others set to appear on new season of TV series
Nneka Adams - From a child actress to a Nollywood star
Nneka Adams From child actress to Nollywood star
5 things you should know Benedict Cumberbatch Patrick Melrose
Pulse Staff Pick 7 TV shows you should be watching in 2018
Watch episode 8 of new web series, Corper Shun
"Corper Shun" Drama brews from within in episode 8 of web series