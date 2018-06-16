news

Chukwudi Bambino Anachina, is dead .

The death of the Nollywood actor and producer was confirmed by fellow producer, Fidelis Duker, in a post he shared via his Facebook page on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

ALSO READ: Popular Nollywood actor passes away

Writing a tribute to his late colleague, Duker wrote,

“He was among the few people I spent time with on Thursday, 14th at the Zafaa Global Awards media unveiling before my car was burgled and my laptop amongst other valuable carted away. He was just so engaging and entertaining that afternoon.

“I was with my wife and when I told her Chukwudi Bambino Anachina died today. She screamed, no.

“He wasn’t looking sick. Bambino was a very committed and devoted actor, production manager and highly enterprising creative entrepreneur. Humble, respectful and hardworking.

“I will never forget his role at all the wake keeps/night of tributes organised for departed colleagues.

“Chukwudi was a very instrumental participant who ran the events and showed so much passion to give a befitting respect to those departed colleagues. Now Nollywood will mourn you. Sad and painful exit because you didn’t show any sign you will leave so soon.”

Anachina's cause of death is yet to be ascertained as of the time of the report. May his soul rest in peace.

Nelson Gold slumps, dies days after 26th birthday

Ezeora Nelson Oluchukwu aka Nelson Gold is reported to have slumped and died barely10 days after celebrating his 26th birthday.

Instablog9ja reports that the late Gold who was a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, reportedly slumped at a movie location in Enugu State.

ALSO READ: 10 Nollywood actors who died in 2017

According to the reports, Gold was rushed to the hospital shortly after the incident occurred but slipped into a coma.

He later passed away yesterday, Friday, June 15, 2018. May his soul rest in peace.