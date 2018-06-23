Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Aremu Afolayan challenges colleagues to disclose source of wealth

Aremu Afolayan Actor challenges colleagues to disclose the source of their wealth

Aremu Afolayan says acting in the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood does not earn you enough to buy a house in places like Lekki.

  • Published:
Aremu Afolayan play

Aremu Afolayan

(Movie Moments)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Aremu Afolayan is convinced that actors that own houses in choice areas in Lagos State, did not do so merely by acting.

According to him, acting in the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood does not earn you enough to buy a house in places like Lekki.

ALSO READ: Kunle Afolayan's brother lambasts Oga Bello, Yinka Quadri, others for campaigning for politicians

He said this during a recent chat with Punch's Saturday Beats, noting that Nigerians are quick to believe everything they see on social media.

aremu-afolayan play aremu-afolayan

 

He added that most actors seen driving big cars and owning mansions likely got them from influential people.

“By the way, I live my life, people tend to think that I am the richest Yoruba actor, but that is a lie. Nigerians assume a lot. I live in a rented apartment because I cannot afford to build one.

"When they see me buy a new car, they don’t know if I paid for the car in instalments; instead they call me a big boy. What type of big boy lives on N50,000 or N100,000 income per film as an actor?"

He further challenged actors that fall into this category to declare the source of their wealth as it is impossible to have amassed such wealth from acting in Nollywood.

"I challenge any Nigerian actor that is living larger than life to state how they made their money because I am sure it is not from the movies they make. I am talking about both the English and Yoruba actors.

"If they like, they can say they make N5m per film, they cannot afford to build or buy a house at Lekki or Victoria Island or Ikoyi. It is impossible. They should call out mathematicians to figure it out. It is a lie.

"It is because they meet some influential people that give them businesses or they have side businesses. Since we do not all meet such people or make the kind of money they make through these people, we just have to be content with what we have.

Aremu Afolayan on a movie set play

Aremu Afolayan on a movie set

(Instagram)

"In my life, I have never seen an ‘educated illiterate’ country like Nigeria. Nigerians are very gullible when it comes to judging other people’s lifestyle since they do not know anything, they assume. Then social media came and it made things worse.”

Recall that only last week, Yemi Solade. made similar if more grieving statements about being a Nigerian actor.

He stated that he might be relocating from the country soon as "Nigeria is killing him."

Aremu Afolayan loves older women

Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan has debunked claims he's a gigolo.

The younger brother of renowned filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan in a recent interview with Yes Magazinehas revealed his love for dating older women has nothing to do with money.

Tayo Sobola and Aremu Afolayan on a movie set recently play

Tayo Sobola and Aremu Afolayan on a movie set recently

(Instagram)

 

he son of late legendary actor, Adeyemi Afolayan aka Ade Love, said he is not bothered at what people say about him.

Afolayan who married an Abuja-based older lady a few years ago said, "They said I’m a gigolo right? I owe no one any explanation for the way I live my life. They can criticize my film, but not my life.

"They said I do rich women for money, how I wish I can do that because a gigolo don’t get broke like this. If I’m a gigolo I will never sell my properties to do a film of N16 million. I sold three of my cars to raise the money. I am not what people think I am."

"I love ladies that are older than me. It’s my business because I don’t find the good thing, the real love and happiness from the young chaps," he said.

ALSO READ: Filmmaker refutes brother's claims that they lived a poor life

On why he does not date younger women, the actor said, "Can you imagine a situation where I sleep with my girl now and she will go and sleep with one yahoo boy or my daddy’s friend again because she needs money?"

Speaking further on the issue, he noted, "So, I have to follow someone who is not a girl as they say, but a lady that is at least older than me. This is what I like; my life, not their life. So, that’s no one’s business. You see, I owe no one any explanation concerning this. I can only explain to God and until He comes, I can continue."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Kene Mkparu Filmhouse founder has been removed as CEObullet
2 Banky W "The other winner of Big Brother Naija"bullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet

Related Articles

AMVCA 2018 This is when nominations for 6th edition will be announced
Democracy Day 5 Nollywood historical films you should see on May 29
Ramsey Nouah Actor on why his new movie "Crazy People" is worth seeing in cinemas
Ramsey Nouah Actor on being passionate about craft, making directorial debut with "Living in Bondage" sequel, 'new Nollywood'
Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this May
Pulse List 7 most star-studded upcoming Nollywood movies
African Drum Festival Wole Soyinka, Tunde Kelani, Kunle Afolayan, Olu Jacobs attend 3rd edition
Nigerian Entertainment Conference How the annual gathering has helped move the conversation forward
Ramsey Nouah Actor talks ban of 8 A-List Nollywood actors 14 years ago and its impact
Hakeem Kae-Kazim British-Nigerian actor on making it in Hollywood, his directorial debut, importance of telling African stories

Movies

How Governor of Bauchi made acting debut in Up North
"Up North" Why and how Governor of Bauchi made his acting debut in movie starring Banky W, Rahama Sadau
Pascal Atuma says only prostitutes make it in Nollywood
Pascal Atuma Director says only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood, Ruth Kadiri reacts
Game of Thrones scenes that were hard for Jaime Lannister
"Game of Thrones" Jaime Lannister shares 'GOT' scenes that were hard for him to watch
Mary Njoku shares colleagues sexual assault experience on set
Mary Njoku Actress wants to know the Nigerian meaning of 'sexual harassment' as she shares colleague's experience on set