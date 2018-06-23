news

Aremu Afolayan is convinced that actors that own houses in choice areas in Lagos State, did not do so merely by acting.

According to him, acting in the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood does not earn you enough to buy a house in places like Lekki.

He said this during a recent chat with Punch's Saturday Beats, noting that Nigerians are quick to believe everything they see on social media.

He added that most actors seen driving big cars and owning mansions likely got them from influential people.

“By the way, I live my life, people tend to think that I am the richest Yoruba actor, but that is a lie. Nigerians assume a lot. I live in a rented apartment because I cannot afford to build one.

"When they see me buy a new car, they don’t know if I paid for the car in instalments; instead they call me a big boy. What type of big boy lives on N50,000 or N100,000 income per film as an actor?"

He further challenged actors that fall into this category to declare the source of their wealth as it is impossible to have amassed such wealth from acting in Nollywood.

"I challenge any Nigerian actor that is living larger than life to state how they made their money because I am sure it is not from the movies they make. I am talking about both the English and Yoruba actors.

"If they like, they can say they make N5m per film, they cannot afford to build or buy a house at Lekki or Victoria Island or Ikoyi. It is impossible. They should call out mathematicians to figure it out. It is a lie.

"It is because they meet some influential people that give them businesses or they have side businesses. Since we do not all meet such people or make the kind of money they make through these people, we just have to be content with what we have.

"In my life, I have never seen an ‘educated illiterate’ country like Nigeria. Nigerians are very gullible when it comes to judging other people’s lifestyle since they do not know anything, they assume. Then social media came and it made things worse.”

Recall that only last week, Yemi Solade. made similar if more grieving statements about being a Nigerian actor.

He stated that he might be relocating from the country soon as "Nigeria is killing him."

Aremu Afolayan loves older women

Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan has debunked claims he's a gigolo.

The younger brother of renowned filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan in a recent interview with Yes Magazinehas revealed his love for dating older women has nothing to do with money.

he son of late legendary actor, Adeyemi Afolayan aka Ade Love, said he is not bothered at what people say about him.

Afolayan who married an Abuja-based older lady a few years ago said, "They said I’m a gigolo right? I owe no one any explanation for the way I live my life. They can criticize my film, but not my life.

"They said I do rich women for money, how I wish I can do that because a gigolo don’t get broke like this. If I’m a gigolo I will never sell my properties to do a film of N16 million. I sold three of my cars to raise the money. I am not what people think I am."

"I love ladies that are older than me. It’s my business because I don’t find the good thing, the real love and happiness from the young chaps," he said.

On why he does not date younger women, the actor said, "Can you imagine a situation where I sleep with my girl now and she will go and sleep with one yahoo boy or my daddy’s friend again because she needs money?"

Speaking further on the issue, he noted, "So, I have to follow someone who is not a girl as they say, but a lady that is at least older than me. This is what I like; my life, not their life. So, that’s no one’s business. You see, I owe no one any explanation concerning this. I can only explain to God and until He comes, I can continue."