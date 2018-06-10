Pulse.ng logo
Afeez Abiodun admits to using sandpaper on his tribal marks

Afeez Abiodun is further proof of the damage that negative criticisms and bullying can wreak on a person, considering the fact that he attempted to get rid of his tribal marks by using sandpaper.

The Yoruba Nollywood actor made this revelation during a recent interview with Punch's Saturday Beats.

Abiodun revealed that he hated his tribal marks so much that he would have done anything to be rid of them, and he did try.

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about the tribal marks of the Yoruba people

He said, “I am very comfortable with my tribal marks now and if anything ever wipes them off my face, I would feel bare or naked and my fans would not recognise me.

"While I was growing up in Surulere, there were a lot of times I was teased by people because of my tribal marks. They abused me so much but I did not care; today my tribal mark is my trademark.

"There was a time people teased me so much that I attempted to use sandpaper to wipe them off, especially when bus conductors insulted me about it. They always picked on me and called me various names but I thank God for who I am today."

Although Abiodun's tribal marks have become part of his trademark, and he wouldn't want to lose them now, he made it clear that he would never let anyone mutilate his kids the way he was.

"I am also glad I did not get rid of the tribal marks. There is no insult anyone can dish out to me over my tribal marks that would hurt my feelings. Although I like my tribal marks, I can never allow anyone to give my children tribal marks.”

Bill banning facial mutilation in the works

Recall that Sen. Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi) sponsored a bill to ban tribal marks. The Bill for an Act to ban Facial Mutilation, Offences, Prosecution and Punishment of Offenders passed to second reading in the senate on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

The bill will also be providing protection of victims under threat of facial mutilation and other related matters.

Melaye said that although Africans of old used tribal marks as a means of proper identification, the need for this seems to have become outdated.

Melaye who led the debate on the bill added that members of the same village, tribe or lineage had the same tribal marks proving their lineage and allowing for easy recognition for both strangers and villagers alike.

He further explained that parents once used tribal marks as proof of legitimacy for their children.

Maleye, however, emphasized the health implication of the practice, adding that it is an infringement on the rights of children.

ALSO READ: 5 most extreme tribal body modifications

According to him, the bill, when passed into law would help to place a check on the act which is clearly a sign of inhumanity in a country as great as Nigeria.

He urged his colleagues to support the passage of the bill for these reasons.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters before returning to the senate in four weeks.

