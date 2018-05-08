7 most star-studded upcoming Nollywood movies

news

When you talk to people about a "great film" you have just seen, one of the questions they would probably ask is: "Who is in it?"

In the 90s and early 2000s, Nollywood was no stranger to packing up A-List actors into one film; a style that suddenly faded.

However, in recent times, movies such as "October 1," "76," "The Wedding Party" and "Three Wise Men" have featured an impressive star-studded cast.

And while a cast list full of well-known faces no longer guarantees the commercial success of a film, it's still enough to get movie lovers excited, especially when it has a star-studded line-up of both old and new stars.

Pulse has put together a list of seven upcoming Nollywood films packed with A-list stars.

1. "King of Boys"

For her sophomore film, Kemi Adetiba, who helmed "The Wedding Party" film, reunites, Sola Sobowale and Adesua Etomi."

The movie also features popular rappers Ill Bliss and Reminisce. Others include Paul Sambo, Osas Ajibade, Toni Tones, Sani Muazu, Zack Orji, Demola Adedoyin, Akin Lewis and Omoni Oboli.

2. "Foreigner's God"

Ifan Ifeanyi Micheal Productions might be new to the movie industry with just "Lotanna" to its credit, but there is no denying the strength of its ensemble cast for its upcoming film, "Foreigner's God."

"Foreigner's God" stars Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu, Sam Dede, Toyin Abraham, Lala Akindoju, Ini Dima-Okojie, Linda Osifo, Annie Idibia, Sharon Ooja and Kunle Idowu.

Others include former Big Brother Naija reality stars, Bambam and Teddy A.

3. "Lion Heart"

The Genevieve Nnaji movie possesses the kind of cast we haven't seen on screen in a very very long time.

The list for this exciting piece of work ranges from Onyeka Onwenu and Pete Edochie to Kalu Ikeagwu, Kanayo O Kanayo, Steve Eboh, Nkem Owoh, Ngozi Ezeonu, Jemima Osunde, Yakubu Mohammed and Sani Muazu.

"Lion Heart" also stars Phyno and Peter Okoye.

Written by C.J Fiery Obasi based on a screenplay by Ishaya Bako and Emil Garuba, "Lion Heart" follows the story of an Igbo family that is into transport business.

4. "Chief Daddy"

EbonyLlife Productions has often favoured the star-studded ensemble trend (The Wedding Party" and "Fifty), but none of its past work is as thoroughly star-studded as “Chief Daddy.”

Helmed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the movie stars Linda Ejiofor, Shaffy Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Lepacious Bose, Dakore Egbuson, Folarin 'Falz' Falana, Mawuli Gavor and Kate Henshaw.

It also stars Ayo Lijadu, MI, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Nedu, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma 'chigurl' Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor and Joke Silva.

"Chief Daddy" tells the story of billionaire industrialist Chief Beecroft, a flamboyant benefactor to a large extended family of relatives, household staff and assorted mistresses.

Chief lives large, like there’s no tomorrow, until the day he dies suddenly and the ‘bullion van’ stops.

5. "Gold Statue"

With "Gold Statue," Tade Ogidan reunites veteran Richard Mofe Damijo and Sola Sobowale. Adding further ensemble importance is Femi Durojaiye, Tina Mba, Norbert Young and Ali Baba.

The movie also stars talented actors such as Gabriel Afolayan, Kunle Remi, Rycardo Agbo, Kelvin Ikeduba, Kunle Fawole, Segun Arinze, Francis Onwochie, Greg Ojefua, Etinosa Idemudia, Adeniyi Johnson, Woli Arole, Bisola Ayeola, Kenny Blaq, Judith Audu and Tunrayo Adeyemi.

"Gold Statue" is a comedy adventure drama that follows the adventure of two young men in search of a ‘Gold Statue’ believed to have been a deity inherited by their generation.

6. "Lara and the Beat"

"Lara and the Beat" is a coming of age movie about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the center of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire.

The movie stars Seyi Shay, Vector, Somkele Idhlama, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, DJ Xclusive and Deyemi Okanlawon.

It also stars Ademola Adedoyin, Saidi Balogun, Shaffi Bello, Lala Akindoju, Wale Ojo, Akah Nnani, Uche Jombo and much more.

7. "Yoruba Demons"

For his latest production, AY Makun, who is behind some of Nollywood's highest grossing films, assembles an impressive cast.

"Yoruba Demons" stars Makun, Ramsey Nouah, Richard Mofe Damijo, Fathia Balogun, Jim Iyke, Falz, Damilola Adegbite, Nancy Isime, Ireti Doyle and Rosy Meurer.

Apart from "Lara and the Beat" which debuts on July 20, all the other above-mentioned films are yet to get a release date.

Which of these upcoming movies are you most excited about?