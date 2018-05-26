Zainab Balogun flaunts killer bikini bod

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zainab Balogun has a banging bod and she wants you to know it too!

The newly wedded media personality took to her Instagram page to share a bikini photo today, Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Rocking a rainbow coloured bikini and holding on to a children's floaty, Balogun was a complete mix of carefree and sexy.

See her post below:

We can all agree that her hubby, CEO of JetWest airline, Dikko Nwachukwu, is one lucky man.

Recall that Balogun recently got engaged traditionally in Lagos State.

Media personality is off the market as she holds her traditional engagement

Zainab Balogun is wedding her beau, Dikko Nwachukwu, traditionally today, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

The media personality and movie star is currently having her traditional engagement with her sweetheart who is the Founder and CEO of Jetwest Airways.

Bellanaija reports that the couple have been in a secret relationship for some time before deciding to share forever, together.