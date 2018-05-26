Zainab Balogun flaunts killer bikini bod

Rocking a rainbow coloured bikini and holding on to a children's floaty, Balogun was a complete mix of carefree and sexy.
The newly wedded media personality took to her Instagram page to share a bikini photo today, Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Rocking a rainbow coloured bikini and holding on to a children's floaty, Balogun was a complete mix of carefree and sexy.
See her post below:
#QuickSwim Zainab: Kun Joy I want that floaty! Kun Joy: Zainaaab they#emo#4oCZ##re for kids. Zainab: Perfect! When your travel buddy is a photographer too. Kun Joy will not let you rest with the pictures. She must capture everything! I can#emo#4oCZ##t imagine what this trip would have been like without my @a_baytours guide. - #thailand #AbayTours #bangkok #coralisland #travel #solotraveler #holiday #goodtimes
We can all agree that her hubby, CEO of JetWest airline, Dikko Nwachukwu, is one lucky man.
Recall that Balogun recently got engaged traditionally in Lagos State.
Zainab Balogun is wedding her beau, Dikko Nwachukwu, traditionally today, Sunday, May 13, 2018.
The media personality and movie star is currently having her traditional engagement with her sweetheart who is the Founder and CEO of Jetwest Airways.
Bellanaija reports that the couple have been in a secret relationship for some time before deciding to share forever, together.