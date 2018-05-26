Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Zainab Balogun flaunts killer bikini bod

Rocking a rainbow coloured bikini and holding on to a children's floaty, Balogun was a complete mix of carefree and sexy.

  • Published:
Zainab Balogun Is Our Woman Crush play

Zainab Balogun Is Our Woman Crush

(PulseTV)
Zainab Balogun has a banging bod and she wants you to know it too!

The newly wedded media personality took to her Instagram page to share a bikini photo today, Saturday, May 26, 2018.

ALSO READ: 5 films of Nollywood actress you should see

5 must-see Zainab Balogun films play

Zainab Balogun

(Instagram/Zainab Balogun)

 

Rocking a rainbow coloured bikini and holding on to a children's floaty, Balogun was a complete mix of carefree and sexy.

See her post below:

 

We can all agree that her hubby, CEO of JetWest airline, Dikko Nwachukwu, is one lucky man.

Recall that Balogun recently got engaged traditionally in Lagos State.

Media personality is off the market as she holds her traditional engagement

Zainab Balogun is wedding her beau, Dikko Nwachukwu, traditionally today, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

play

 

The media personality and movie star is currently having her traditional engagement with her sweetheart who is the Founder and CEO of Jetwest Airways.

Zainab Balogun weds Dikko Nwachukwu traditionally play

Zainab Balogun weds Dikko Nwachukwu traditionally

(bellanaija)

 

ALSO READ: Nigeria's multi-talented, gorgeous, rising star, Zainab Balogun

Bellanaija reports that the couple have been in a secret relationship for some time before deciding to share forever, together.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

