news

Wizkid has joined the endless list of celebrities who have sent condolence messages to D'banj over the death of his son.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 25, 2018, where he posted the traditional social media dark photo with a caption to it.

"My prayers are with u and your family my bro...Stay strong Banga," he wrote. Just like Wizkid, a number of celebrities have sent condolence messages to D'banj and his family. From Don Jazzy to Genevieve Nnaji and Davido, we've seen how sad the entire entertainment industry is at the moment and how they have come out to support D'banj.

ALSO READ: You don't get to see D'banj change diapers everyday

Watch Davido send condolence message to D'banj during BET Awards

Davido has sent a condolence message to D'banj over the death of his son . The music star made this known while he took the stage to receive his award for 'Best International Act' at the just concluded BET Awards held in the United States of America. He praised D'banj for being the artist who paved the way for other artists on the international scene.

"Naija whats up what sup my people shout out to my brother Wale, my Nigerian brother. Before I go one I want to send my condolences to my big brother the actual artist that paved the way for us to be on this stage, my condolences I wish you," he said.

Read emotional message Genevieve Nnaji sent D'banj over son's death

Condolence messages have kept pouring in from celebrities to D'banj over the death of his son and the one from Genevieve Nnaji is really emotional. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 25, 2018, where she posted an emotional message on her page . She went on to caption it with a quote where she asked fans and lovers of the singer to prayer for him and his family at this time of their loss.

"Pls join me in saying this prayer as we commiserate with the Oyebanjo family at this time. We can never fully understand the pain of others but every little prayer helps. @iambangalee our hearts break with yours. Stay strong my dear. ❤️," she wrote.