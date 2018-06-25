Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wizkid sends condolence message to D'banj over death of his son

D'banj Wizkid sends condolence message to singer over death of son

Wizkid has sent a condolence message to D'banj on Instagram over the death of his son.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
D'banj and Wizkid play

D'banj and Wizkid

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wizkid has joined the endless list of celebrities who have sent condolence messages to D'banj over the death of his son.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 25, 2018, where he posted the traditional social media dark photo with a caption to it.

"My prayers are with u and your family my bro...Stay strong Banga," he wrote. Just like Wizkid, a number of celebrities have sent condolence messages to D'banj and his family. From Don Jazzy to Genevieve Nnaji and Davido, we've seen how sad the entire entertainment industry is at the moment and how they have come out to support D'banj.

My prayers are with u and your family my bro..Stay strong Banga

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

ALSO READ: You don't get to see D'banj change diapers everyday

Dbanj and Wizkid play

Dbanj and Wizkid

 

Watch Davido send condolence message to D'banj during BET Awards

D'banj and Davido play

D'banj and Davido

(NigeriaFilms.com)

 

Davido has sent a condolence message to D'banj over the death of his son. The music star made this known while he took the stage to receive his award for 'Best International Act' at the just concluded BET Awards held in the United States of America. He praised D'banj for being the artist who paved the way for other artists on the international scene.

"Naija whats up what sup my people shout out to my brother Wale, my Nigerian brother. Before I go one I want to send my condolences to my big brother the actual artist that paved the way for us to be on this stage, my condolences I wish you," he said.

Read emotional message Genevieve Nnaji sent D'banj over son's death

Genevieve Nnaji and D'banj play

Genevieve Nnaji and D'banj

(MadailyGist)

 

Condolence messages have kept pouring in from celebrities to D'banj over the death of his son and the one from Genevieve Nnaji is really emotional. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 25, 2018, where she posted an emotional message on her page. She went on to caption it with a quote where she asked fans and lovers of the singer to prayer for him and his family at this time of their loss.

"Pls join me in saying this prayer as we commiserate with the Oyebanjo family at this time. We can never fully understand the pain of others but every little prayer helps. @iambangalee our hearts break with yours. Stay strong my dear.   ❤️," she wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 D'banj Singer loses his 13-month old son in drowning accidentbullet
2 D'Banj Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Adesua Etomi, Other celebrities react...bullet
3 Jay-Jay Okocha Have you met football legend's hot daughter?bullet

Related Articles

D'banj Watch Davido send condolence message to singer during BET Awards
D'banj All you need to know about singer's son
D'banj Read emotional message Genevieve Nnaji sent singer over son's death
Photo Of The Day You don't get to see D'banj change diapers everyday
D'banj Singer loses his 13-month old son in drowning accident
Pulse Blogger Let's talk about Child’s Rights?
Photo Of The Day D'banj's new best friend is Albert Einstein
Bet Awards 2018 Davido wins Best International Act
D'Banj Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Adesua Etomi, Other celebrities react to death of singer's 13-month old son
D'banj It's really stupid and mean to blame grieving parents for son's death

Celebrities

Paul Okoye and his kids
Pulse List Check out 5 celebrities who have welcomed twins
D'banj posing with his wife and son
D'banj It's really stupid and mean to blame grieving parents for son's death
Genevieve Nnaji and D'banj
D'banj Read emotional message Genevieve Nnaji sent singer over son's death
D'banj and Davido
D'banj Watch Davido send condolence message to singer during BET Awards