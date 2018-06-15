Tonto Dikeh Watch as actress plays football with fathers at son's school Odion E. Okonofua | 11:42 | 15.06.2018 Tonto Dikeh doesn't mind being the only woman in the soccer pitch.

news

Tonto Dikeh never fails to surprise us as this time the actress is seen playing footballer with fathers at her son's school.

Apparently Tonto is playing the role of both a father and mother to her son as she shared videos from the football match held at her son's school to mark Father's day. The movie star took to her Instagram page where she posted videos from the event and caption it with a quote.

"Playing alongside other Fathers***#KINGTONTO #SUPERHUMAN." We all know how present Tonto is always present in all the activities that take place at her son's school. From dressing up as a man on father's day at his school to taking part in inter-house sports games, Tonto indeed has got to be one of the most adorable celebrity mums.

ALSO READ: How celebrities celebrated their kids in Children's day

Tonto Dikeh comes 1st at son's inter-house sports competition (Video)

Tonto Dikeh talks about surgery in episode 3 of King Tonto (Instagram/TontoDikeh)

Tonto Dikeh's passion for winning came into foreplay back in March 2018, at her son's inter-house sports competition where she came out first in parents 100m run. The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, where she posted videos and photos of the event.