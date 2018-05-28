How the celebrities celebrated their kids on Children's day

news

The much-celebrated Children's Day might be over but we cant but drool over of the messages some celebrity parents sent to their kids.

If you think these celebrities are just busy pursuing their careers, then think again as they make sure they give their kids the love they deserve. Some are known to show off these kids everytime on social media while others are a bit on the low key.

Here are how some of your favourite celebrities celebrated their kids on Children's Day.

1. Ubi Franklin

Ubi Franklin might have one of the least admired relationships when it comes to the women in his life but he is definitely a caring father as he took to his Instagram page on Sunday, May 27, 2018, to celebrate his two kids with their photo.

"Nothing Else Matters to me now ❤️ You Both Light my world. The days are over were I had to beg for people to stay in my life, now I have the best calling me Dady ❤️❤️JAYDEN And ZANETA so you know your dad is a great man and you have no other option than to succeed Love you HAPPY CHILDREN’S DAY babies ," he captioned the photo.

2. Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo is known to be one of the most doting dads in the celebrity world. He is never shy to show off his kids and let us in on how he spoils them. However, the hilarious singer like some celebrities took to his Instagram page too to celebrate his three kids on Children's Day.

"HAPPY CHILDREN’S TO MINE. MY VERY YARD PEOPLE. MY CALM PLACE FROM ALL THE CRAZINESS IN THIS WORLD. IF I HAD TO DO THIS AGAIN, I WILL CHOOSE THIS BUNCH WITHOUT BLINKING AN EYELID. I PROMISE TO ALWAYS DO MY BEST. JUST FOR YOU," he captioned the video.

3. Omoni Oboli

Apart from being one of the hard working actors in Nigeria, Omoni Oboli is one celebrity mum we all admire. She's got an adorable family we cant get enough off. Imagine being the mother of three cute boys, one herculean job right? However on Children's Day, May 27, 2018, the actress and author took to her Instagram page where shared a cute message for her boys.

"My reason @tobeoboli @gozioboli @chizioboli you make me the happiest woman alive! Happy children’s day to all our children. May God bless them and protect them. May we never have reason to cry over any of them," she wrote.

4. Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh might be controversial when it comes to her past marriage but when it comes to her son, King, the beautiful actress is seen as a role model to other mothers. Tonto Dikeh just like other celebrity parents had nice words for her child on Children's Days via her Instagram page on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

"HAPPY CHILDRENS DAY TO MY BABY #KINGANDRE #KINGY #JUICYMAN #MYACE #MYMINE #MYWORLD #HAPPYCHILDRENSDAY," she captioned of the numerous photos she put up.

5. Ufuoma McDermott

We all know that Ufuoma McDermott isn't just a talented actress who has been successful over the years doing what she loves to do most but also a doting mum. On Sunday, May 27, 2018, which happened to Children's Day, the actress took to her Instagram page where she posted a photo of her beautiful kids with a cute message for them.

"#HappyChildrensDay Mr Mouse and Lil Miss Piggy aka #Isio and #Kesiena @mcdermottkids (my sweet and intelligent munchkins) and all children around the world (not sure what age childhood ends o. I for add myself) May you be a source of pride and unending joy to your families," she captioned the photo.